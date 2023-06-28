‍CAC boss highlights importance of implementing beneficial ownership principles

Alhaji Garba Abubakar, the Registrar-General and Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), has reiterated the importance of implementing the Transparency Beneficial Ownership Principles in Nigeria.

Abubakar, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, spoke at the Anti-Corruption for Development Summit in Washington DC, U.S.

He spoke during a panel session on the implementation of Beneficial Ownership Transparency Principles in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the international summit was organised by the World Bank and other partners, including the Open Ownership and Returning Assets.

The registrar-general said that the CAC had recorded milestone achievement with the unveiling of the Beneficial Ownership Register (BOR) between May 24 and 25.

According to him, the BOR is the first in Africa in accordance with global best practices.

”As a follow up to the ground breaking event, a three-day multilateral peer exchange event on practical aspects of Implementing Beneficial Ownership Reforms was rounded off.

”With applause for the CAC for implanting far-reaching reforms to improve its operations,” he said.

Abubakar said that the gathering drew stakeholders from Kenya, Liberia, Namibia, South Africa, Germany and the U.K.

He said it was co-organised by the Open Ownership, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Stolen Assets Recovery Initiative.

Abubakar said that the commission had been achieving numerous milestones since his assumption of office.

He added that the series of reforms rolled out by the commission earned it many accolades from within and outside the country.