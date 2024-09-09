C & S church urges Prophets to stop prayer rituals for “Yahoo Yahoo” boys

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Cherubim and Seraphim Church Worldwide, on Monday, called on Prophets across its branches to stop performing rituals for youths specializing in internet fraud (Yahoo Yahoo).

Speaking at its pre-centenary revival in Osogbo, the Chairman, C&S Unification Osun State, Senior Apostle Samuel Onigbinde, noted that the essence of the unification among the C&S Orimolade is to curb strange practices within the Church.

He asserted that rather than calling on spirits, Moses Orimolade’s teaching promotes healing via divinity, fasting and prayer, adding that it is the evil men of God posing as prophets who organize ritual prayers for these kinds of people or groups.

He said, “One of the essence of the Unification among the church is to fight strange practices among members. C&S is not for yahoo boys, those prophets hiding under the white garment to perpetrate such evils must stop. A committee is already in place to ensure everyone conform to the teachings of Prophet Moses Orimolade of blessed memory”.

Earlier, the convener of the pre-centenary revival, Pastor Olusegun Elijah, disclosed that many people find themselves in church businesses because they do not have a job to do, stressing that churches are springing up in Nigeria daily due to joblessness.

“The joblessness in Nigeria has made many people to turn their ability to the Church. It is also unfortunate that Clerics have been romancing the political class and could no longer hold them accountable for their actions and in action in government. The increase in crime rate despite proliferation of religion centres is as a result of failure of religious leaders.

“I called on our leaders to stop fraternizing with politicians in order to hold them accountable while in public offices”, he added.

