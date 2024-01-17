Bye-election: INEC registers 436,254  voters, requires 3,662 ad-hoc staff for  Ebonyi South senatorial zone

BY CLEMENT NNACHI ((ABAKALIKI)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared that a total of 436,254 registered voters, will vote in the February 3rd bye-election slated for Ebonyi South Senatorial zone.

In a similar vein, no fewer than 3,662 Ad-hoc Staff will be required for the bye-election while Six Political Parties out of the 19 registered political parties conducted congresses and primaries as monitored by the Commission.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner Mrs Onyeka Pauline Ugochi made the disclosure at the INEC Headquarters Abakaliki on Tuesday, during an Interactive Session with the media and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on the February 3rd 2024 slated bye-election.

The INEC boss restated that the bye-election shall be conducted in the five Local Government Areas of Afikpo North, Afikpo South, Ivo, Ohaozara and Onicha respectively.

She emphasized that the number of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) required for verification and authentication of voters for the bye-election, has been selected and will be configured for deployment to the five Local governments areas at the appropriate time.

The Six Political Parties include Action Alliance (AA), Action Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and All Progressive Congress (APC).

Others include Labour Party (LP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) respectively.

“The six political parties conducted their primaries to elect their Senatorial candidates between 6th and 9th January 2024 in. accordance with the Time table for the bye-election”

She opined, “The Senatorial Zone has a total of 436,254 registered voters, 57 Registration Areas (RAs/Wards) and 870 Polling Units”

According to her,”Ebonyi South Senatorial District has 57 Registration Areas (RAs/Wards, and 870 Polling Units, where the election shall take place”

Mrs Ugochi reiterated that only those who have their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) that would be allowed to vote.

She charged media practitioners to carry out adequate sensitization and publicity, on the need for prospective voters to come out enmass with their PVCs to vote Candidates of their choice .

It should be noted that the bye-election was occasioned by the appointment of Senator David Umahi, as a Minister and his subsequent resignation from the Senate.