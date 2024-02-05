Bye-election : Gbajabiamila thanks Surulere residents for voting APC

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Chief of Staff to the President,Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila ,on Sunday thanked members of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency for voting overwhelmingly for APC in Saturday’s by-election.

Gbajabiamila in a statement he issued in Lagos,said the victory of APC and its candidate, Mr Fuad Lawal ,in the by-election was a clear testament to the good representation the constituency had enjoyed over the years.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) had declared Laguda winner of the by-election after polling 11,203 votes to defeat all other candidates.

The Chief of Staff congratulated Laguda on the emphatic victory,assuring members of the constituency that the winner would represent them well at the House of Representatives.

” I thank the people of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency for voting overwhelmingly for APC in yesterday’s by election.

“Your support for APC is a clear testament to the quality legislative representation and numerous intervention projects Surulere has enjoyed

“. I am confident our constituency will continue to enjoy quality representation in the National Assembly under Hon. Fuad Kayode Laguda.

“Our Surulere community will continue to enjoy the full complement of my new office”, he said.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu, Speaker of the House of Representatives ,Rep. Tajudeen Abbas and Gov.Babajide Sanwo-Olu and APC National Chairman ,Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, for their contributions to the success of the party in the by election .

Gbajabiamila also thanked the Chairman of APC Chairman in Lagos,Mr Cornelius Ojelabi, the Party Chairman in Surulere ,Mr Sheriff Balogun ,members of the Government Advisory Council (GAC),community leaders and party members ,for the roles they played to secure victory for the party.

“We thank the election umpire, INEC and all their permanent and ad-hoc staff, security agencies and the media for ensuring a free, fair and transparent by-election”,he added.

The Chief of Staff urged Nigerians to be hopeful of a better country as the president was working hard to fix the current economic challenges.

Also, The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Alhaji Bello Muhammad Butu-Butu of New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) as the winner of Saturday’s rerun election I Rimin Gado/Tofa, Kano state constituency.

The returning officer of the election Prof. Ibrahim Tajo Suraj declared that Alhaji Bello Muhammad Butu-Butu of NNPP polled 31,135 votes to beat his opponent of All Progressive Congress (APC) who received 25,577 votes.

Recall that the appeal court recently directed INEC to conduct rerun election at 33 polling units in Rimin Gado/Tofa state constituency

However, The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), on Sunday declared two members of Young Progressives Party (YPP), Honourable Peter Uzokwe of Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal constituency and Honourable Chinwe Nnabuife of Orumba North and South federal constituency, winners of the rerun election held in Anambra State weekend.

Declaring the winner for the Nnewi North,South and Ekwusigo federal constituency at the INEC office in Nnewi North Local Government Secretariat,the INEC returning officer, Professor Charles Nweke announced that YPP candidate Hon.Peter Uzokwe polled 25,518 votes to emerge winner, while the current member representing the Federal Constituency and APGA Candidate, Hon Uchenna Elodimuo lost his seat after polliing 25,412) votes.

Breakdown of the results collated after rerun showed that the YPP candidate won in Otolo Ward 1, Otolo Ward 2, Otolo Ward 3, Uruagu Ward 1, Uruagu Ward 2, Umudim Ward 1, Umudim Ward 2, as well as in Nnewichi Ward 1 and Nnewichi Ward 2, while the APGA candidate won only in Uruagu Ward 3.

Further breakdown of the result in the three local government areas of the Federal Constituency showed that the YPP Candidate won the election after defeating the APGA Candidate heavily in Nnewi North Local Government Area by polling 17,112 votes while APGA polled 8,750 votes in the Local Government.

However, the APGA Candidate won in Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Local Government Areas but the votes from the two local government areas were unable to override YPP votes in Nnewi North and consequently, failed to retain a seat for the APGA candidate at the Green Chamber.

Addressing newsmen after the declaration, the winner, Hon Uzorkwe who scored INEC 75 percent thanked God and appreciated Senator Ifeanyi Ubah for his brotherly and firm support. He also thanked his constituents, promised to deliver and extended hands of fellowship to those he contested with.

On his part, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah thanked President Tinubu and INEC for the peaceful conduct of the election which he described as fierce and fair and appreciated the security agencies for the conducive atmosphere during the rerun.

Meanwhile, Honourable Chinwe Nnabuife of YPP was also officially re-affrmed winner by INEC as member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency at INEC office in Orumba.

The INEC returning officer announced that YPP got 14,416 votes while PDP polled 13,087 votes.

Honourable Okwudili Ezenwankwo of PDP contested with Honourable Chinwe Clara Nnabuife of YPP who is the current member representing Orumba North and South federal constituency at the House of rmRepresentatives.

Following her victory, Hon. Chinwe Clara Nnabuife, candidate of the YPP, thanked her constituency for the support she received and declared the victory a ‘New Dawn and turning around of the fortunes of Orumba in for good representation.