Bye-Election: .APC poised to conduct credible Primary for Ebonyi South Senatorial zone – Emegha

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, has restated that the party was poised to conduct a credible Senatorial Primary for Southern zone ahead of INEC scheduled Bye-Election election slated for 3rd February 2024.

Chief Emegha expressed the optimism on Friday while playing host to the 7-man APC Screening/Congress Committee sent by the National Leadership for the conduct of the primary election

The APC boss reiterated that the party was ready for the conduct of the primary election stating that there will be ward Congress to translate to Emergence of New delegates .

“We are going for primary election tomorow (Saturday), today is the Congress to elect 5-man delegate, the party is ready, we have moved into the field”

He said that based on INEC Guidelines, APC National Leadership issued it’s own guidelines on modalities for the primary election.

“Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone is comprised of Five Local Governments namely Ohaozara, Onicha, Ivo, Afikpo and Edda respectively”

“Police and the Directorate of State Services (DSS) are all aware of the primary election, we have confidence in the security to do the needful”

Speaking against the backdrop of the party zoning the Senatorial ticket to Onicha Local Government Area, Chief Stanley emphasized that the decision does not prevent any legitimate member from participating in the primary.

“Any person who wants to purchase Form is free, it is about winning election, we are interested in general election to win election”

Earlier in a remark, the Chairman of the APC Screening /Congress Committee Barrister Smart Ihenacho, disclosed that two persons purchased nomination forms for the Senatorial primary of Ebonyi South Zone.

“Yesterday we screened one Candidate that purchased forms from the National Secretariat”

“Two persons purchased forms , out of the two, only one aspirant returned his form named Professor Anthony Ani, he showed up for the Screening and cleared to run for the seat of Ebonyi South Bye election”

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared vacant the seat of Ebonyi South Zone following the resignation of Engr David Umahi who occupied the seat.