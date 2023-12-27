By-elections: PDP holds primaries on Jan. 8, 2024

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed Jan. 8, 2024 for the conduct of its primaries for the by-elections holding February 2024.

The party in a timetable and schedule of activities for the party primaries issued by PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, also fixed Dec. 28, 2023 to Jan. 3, 2024 for the period of sales of nomination and expression of interest forms.

The by-elections holding on Feb. 3, 2024 would be conducted into Ebonyi South Senatorial District of Ebonyi State; Yobe East Senatorial District of Yobe State; Plateau North Senatorial District of Plateau State; Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State.

Others are Jalingo/Zorro/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State; Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State; Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency of Kebbi State; Chibok State Constituency of Borno State; Chikun State Constituency of Kaduna State; Guma State Constituency of Benue State.

Bature said that the screening of aspirants would also hold on Jan. 4, 2024, while appeal for party primaries would hold on Jan. 9, 2024.

He added that the last day for the submission of candidate’s name to INEC nomination portal would be Jan. 12, while the last day for nomination of party agents is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2024.

The party, however, pegged its cost of expression of interest form for Senate and House of Representatives at N500,000 each, while that of nomination form at N3 million and N2 million respectively.

For the House of Assembly, the expression of interest form was fixed at N100,000 while the cost of nomination form is N600,000.

Bature stated that female aspirants and Persons Living Disabilities (PWD) were to pay for expression of interest forms only.

“Youths (male/female) below 40 years are to purchase Expression of Interest forms, but with a 50 per cent discount on nomination forms,” he said