Buy Indigenous Software to Boost Nigerian Economy – Demola Igbalajobi.

Recently, Mr. Demola Igbalajobi, the Managing Director of SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited urged Nigerian companies to support indigenously manufactured software. He made this call at the 54th International Conference of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. Systemspecs Technology Services Limited is a leading financial and human capital management software solution provider, and a subsidiary of Systemspecs Group, that company focuses on a wide array of technology solutions with products such as HumanManager, HumanManagerFlex, Pouchii and FundACause, amongst many other products and services.

With over two decades of multi-industry experience, Mr. Igbalajobi delivered a paper on “Leveraging HR Technology Tools to Enable and Sustain Business Performance”. He noted that one of the major challenges of the post Covid-19 era is managing employees under a remote and hybrid working environment without losing productivity. More than ever before, human resources specialists have to adopt creative ways of optimally recruiting and managing their respective human capital. “That is why we are developing software which utilises artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and machine learning to provide HR, administration and financial services that boost productivity and increase profitability.” Mr. Igbalajobi remarked.

Creating an awareness in the conference tagged “Leading People, Growing Nations” he stated the importance of growing the Nigerian economy and reducing the impact of capital flight when consumers locally sourcing for their technology needs such as software products and services. He posited that there is an increased demand for homegrown software to facilitate productivity in this new dispensation. “Indigenous software developers understand local nuances better in deploying technology that delivers bespoke solutions. These innovative products are often designed to world class standards, and thereby able to boost local industries by retaining top talents here, reducing capital flight and the need for foreign exchange to procure international alternatives.” He added.