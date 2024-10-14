Business Integrity: BoI inducts Techno Oil, May & Baker, Emzor, others into hall of fame

Lagos: For demonstrating integrity in their business operations, Techno Oil Ltd., May & Baker, Emzor Pharmaceuticals and other leading companies have been inducted into the Bank of Industry (BoI) Hall of Fame.

Other companies inducted into the Hall of Fame, include Poly Products Nigeria Ltd., Falcon Corporation Ltd., Lucky Fibre Ltd. and Dantata Plastics Ltd., among others.

The companies were inducted into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony presided over by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the BOI, Mr. Olasupo Olusi, in Lagos yesterday.

Olusi said that the induction was part of activities lined up by the BOI to roundoff Customer Service Week, which was commemorated nationwide this week.

“We proudly honour our Hall of Fame inductees for their resilience in managing credit risk.

“These customers have exemplified outstanding commitment and trust, embodying what it means to be resilient and driving success alongside us.

He described the companies as pillars of excellence, saying that the bank and the companies would remain partners in progress.

Techno Oil and the other companies got the recognition for what was described as their high ethical standards and integrity in their business operations in the face of current challenges in the economy.

The companies were lauded for repaying loans granted to them on schedule and showing outstanding character in repaying various credit facilities granted to them over the years.

Speaking after the induction of Techno Oil into the Hall of Fame, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Techno Oil, Mrs. Nkechi Obi, described the recognition as another honour for the Techno Oil Group.

She said that Techno Oil had maintained an unwavering commitment to ethical operations, integrity, safety and flawless operational standards since it commenced operations.

Obi said that the company would continue to add value to its customers and stakeholders and would also sustain its position as Nigeria’s leading player in the downstream.

According to her, the induction into the BoI Hall of Fame will spur the company to do more for the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

“We will sustain our position as Nigeria’s number one energy solutions provider and keep our vision and mission as an ethical company,’’ Obi added.

Techno Oil, founded in 1997 has more than 500 employees with operational offices in parts of the country.

The company had clinched various awards in the past, including the Lifetime Oil & Gas Achievement Award, awarded at the Nigeria International Energy Summit.

