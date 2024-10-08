Burning council facilities, act of irresponsibility – Gov Fubara

•Inspects Ikwerre LG secretariat

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has admonished Rivers people to carry out their political activities with all sense of responsibility.

He cautioned that the business of politics should not degenerate to the level of killings and destruction of government facilities built with tax payers’ money.

Fubara made the assertion when he visited the Ikwerre Local Government Council Secretariat, Isiokpo, to see for himself the level of damage after the council was set ablaze by political thugs.

The Governor visited the scene of the incident upon arrival from Akwa Ibom State where he joined other South-South Governors and members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to sympathize with Governor Umo Eno on the demise of his wife, Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno.

He expressed sadness over the incident at the council, questioning why the Secretariat built by the immediate past chairman of the council that would serve as a legacy project is being destroyed because of politics.

He said, “I am just coming in from Akwa Ibom where the Governors of the South-South and also the Nigerian Governors’ Forum went to pay a condolence visit to our brother, the Governor of Akwa Ibom, who lost his wife. So, I said it will be proper to come and see for myself the incident that took place in Ikwerre Local Government Council Secretariat.

“I feel very sad seeing what has just happened in this Council. I want to say this to the entire Rivers State: If you are called upon, play your politics with a sense of responsibility. We don’t need to kill ourselves. My time will come, and I will leave; do I need to burn the Government House?

“This Council Secretariat was built by the immediate past chairman, and for me, we know the history of this council, how he sought for fund, and how it was executed. This is supposed to be a legacy project for him that whoever that is going to come after now will continue to remember that at a certain time, certain persons built this for the LGA. But, look at what we are seeing here today. Must we go low in politics?”

Fubara, who recalled the conduct of the just-concluded council polls, the swearing-in of council chairmen and expected assumption of office today (Monday) despite earlier boast and threats not to allow the chairmen access the various secretariats, expressed disappointment that sponsored agents and enemies of the State used the opportunity of the withdrawal of police by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, to unlease terror on the councils.

The Governor expressed dismay that funds that would have been deployed to develop the councils will now be used to rehabilitate the councils to the detriment of the people, advising Rivers people to always act responsibly in all they do, irrespective of the level of provocation.

He said, “There was an election on Saturday, the new council chairmen were inaugurated yesterday (Sunday). We are aware of the boasting that they would not be allowed to access the secretariats. And we were happy in the early hours of this morning when the Inspector General of Police (IGP) directed his men to vacate the premises for easy access for the newly elected officers to resume office; and immediately, they took advantage of that space to destroy government facilities.

“Who is the loser? The new Council Chairmen that are coming in, the funds that would be applied to other things would now be used to fix this place. Are we not really acting as irresponsible people? This is an act of responsibility! Even if one advices you to go and destroy a government facility, are you not supposed to think twice?

“We all know where this is coming from, that is the truth. Everybody knows that this is not from my supporters. But, I leave all to the security agencies to do a thorough work, and let us know the people that are behind this assault” on the institutions of democracy, he added.