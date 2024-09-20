Burial activities for President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Iwuanyanwu begin Oct. 16

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has announced the burial arrangements for its late President-General, Engr Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR (Ahaejiagamba) and inaugurated the burial committee for the late patriot.

Speaking at the inaugural press conference of the National Burial Committee of Chief Iwuanyanwu at the Imo Governor’s lodge in Abuja Thursday, the committee chairman, Senator Ben Ndi Obi CON (Ojeligbo), said the burial activities of the late leader, philanthropist, business mogul, people’s general, elder statesman, Dr. Iwuanyanwu will begin Wednesday, October 16th 2024 and end with his final interment on Friday November 1, 2024.

He described Chief Iwuanyanwu as a gift to Nigeria, saying the late leader, throughout his lifetime, continued to contribute and impact positively on humanity and the society at large.

Obi said Iwuanyanwiu’s exploit in aviation, sports, media and other sectors of the economy cannot be forgotten in the country, lamenting that Nigeria has lost a great nation builder.

He said, with the personality of late Iwuanyanwu, his burial programme was planned in a way that would enable Nigerians pay him their last respect.

He said: “On behalf of the National Planning Committee, I welcome you to this very important press briefing on our arrangements for honouring a distinguished national icon, leader, businessman, sports mogul and patriot.

“The series of activities lined up for this purpose will end with his final interment on the date we shall announce in the course of our interaction this morning.

“I would like to first of all also wish to express our profound gratitude to all Nigerians and well-wishers across the globe for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

“Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo, is one of the few Nigerians who can be described as a gift of God to this country. He touched many lives, communities and sectors in his long and eventful life. He invested heavily in nation-building, group cohesion and the struggle for equity in our national life.

“Ahaejiagamba performed with distinction in the following areas, where he left lasting and indelible impressions.

“As publisher of Champion Newspaper, he brought a strong and credible voice into Nigeria’s media space. The newspaper presented informed perspectives, projected public interest news and also maintained a balanced reporting of critical national development and policy issues.

“Oriental Airlines, the flagship of aviation service in the South East route was the brainchild of Ahaejiagamba. He set it up, nurtured it and created new paradigms in aviation services by focusing on what is important to the people.

“Beyond setting up the airline, our late leader put down 2 million dollars of his hard-earned money towards the construction of the now-very-strategic Sam Mbakwe Airport in Imo State.

“He made our people proud with the Iwuanyanwu Nationale football team, which became both a rallying sports platform and a symbol of group pride.

“Ahaejiagamba’s political aspirations were tied to his subsisting desire to positively impact the life of the people and help in driving using the best, and highest, global standards for responsible leadership.

“There is a lot more to be said about this great man, but I would like to leave it here for now and brief us on the detailed programmes and activities lined up for his final journey.

“We are pleased to announce the detailed plans for the funeral rites of our dear leader, which will span across several days to allow people from all parts of the country to pay their final respects.

“The funeral programme will commence on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, with a Day of Tributes in Lagos. This event will bring together leaders from all walks of life –political, business, religious, and cultural sectors – to reflect on Chief Iwuanyanwu’s immense contributions to the development of Nigeria and the Igbo people in particular.

“On Friday, October 18th, 2024 a Day of tributes will be held in Abuja, the nation’s capital. This solemn event will allow friends, colleagues, and dignitaries in the Federal Capital Territory to honour the life of a man whose vision and leadership were pivotal in shaping the course of national discourse.

“Following this, on Saturday, October 26th, 2024, Chief Iwuanyanwu’s body will arrive in Enugu State en-route Owerri, where a grand reception will be held first, at the Ohanaeze Headquarters and then The Micheal Okpara Square in Enugu. These events will showcase the rich Igbo culture and heritage that Chief Iwuanyanwu championed throughout his life.

“The climax of the funeral rites will take place on Tuesday 29th, October 2024, beginning with a Commendation Service at the Owerri. After the service, his body will be conveyed to his hometown, Atta in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State for a final Funeral Service and Interment on the 1st of November 2024.

“Let me at this juncture express the deepest gratitude of this committee to the five South East Governors led by the Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, and the Governors of Enugu, Anambra, Abia and Ebonyi states, for their immense commitment to this funeral.

“In line with Chief Iwuanyanwu’s legacy of unity, the committee is ensuring that all events are inclusive, dignified, and accessible to all who wish to pay their last respects. We appreciate the continued support and ask for your prayers as we honour a great man who has left an indelible mark on our nation”.

Obi further said both the federal government and the state will be involved in the burial of the late Igbo leader, adding that Igbo organisation would seek the immotalisation of its late President.

Speaking also, the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emeuche, said the late icon sought the release of Nnamdi Kalu and the restructuring of the country, where all zones will be treated fairly and equally, the agitation he said the Ohanaeze leader never regretted, and will not even in death.

He said the late Igbo leader stood for justice, fairness, equity, peace and development for the South e

East in particular and Nigeria as a whole, maintaining that Iwuanyanwu has left a very huge vacuum behind.

Emeuche said late Chief Iwuanyanwu fought the civil war, fought for the freedom of his people and engaged in many ventures for the coexistence of the country, stating that his legacy will live on.

On his part, Senator Osita Izunaso said late Iwuanyanwu touched lives in all facets of life and many sectors of the economy, stating that the federal government recognised the contributions of the late Chief Iwuanyanwu to the development of the country.

In her remarks, the Group Managing Director of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa said her late father was celebrated while alive and will still be celebrated even in death, because of his legacies and the pursuit of justice and the strive for the development of the country.

She commended Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Nigerians for their support and identifying with the family at this trying time, urging them not to relent in their efforts to give the late Icon a befitting burial.

