Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Build standard health institutions in Nigeria, end medical tourism waste — Dr. Shittu

Health & Fitness
49
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

 

 

 

The Pro-chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences(DUFUHS) Uburu , Dr. Adebayo Shittu said that the era of waste of funds for medical tourism to overseas countries can be put to end with  standard Health institutions such as DUFUHS  in the country.

 

He noted that people leave the country to overseas for medical check-up only to go there and be treated by Nigerians

 

Dr Shittu made the remarks while  on a familiarization visit and facility tour to David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences(DUFUHS) Uburu ,

 

Also as part of the exercise, the pro – Chancellor who is also the former Minister of communications,  commissioned a Digital Awareness  Centre,   a project by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), for the University Secondary school.

 

He described DUFUHS as the most beautiful school in Nigeria and commended Sen. David Nweze Umahi for putting up such a wonderful edifice .

 

Shittu encouraged the management to give the school all the required publicity to enable Nigerians access the quality health care services provided by the DUFUHS.

 

On his part, the Vice Chancellor, David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences,  Prof. Jesse Uneke  received the august visitor,  and  introduced a cross section of Staff to him.

 

“The era of waste of funds for medical tourism to overseas country’s , only to go there and be treated by Nigerians, can be put to an end with such a standard Health institution in the country.

 

“I commend Sen. David Nweze Umahi for putting up such a wonderful edifice. At the same time, I want to encourage the Management to give the school all the required publicity.

 

“In fact, DUFUHS is the most beautiful school in Nigeria.

 

“I hereby ommission this project,  Digital Awareness  Centre,   a project by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), for the University Secondary school to the glory of God and service to humanity.

 

The highlight of the event was the official commissioning of the Digital awareness centre for the University secondary School by the pro – Chancellor, Dr Adebayo Shittu

Continue Reading
Editor 21530 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Untold story of BBNaija’s Anita Ukah as Maternal…

World Breastfeeding Week: UNICEF, WHO call for equal access…

NDLEA destroys 31,250kg cannabis, arrests 17 in Osun

Nigeria’s goal of Universal Health Coverage realizable…

1 of 130