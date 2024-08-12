Build standard health institutions in Nigeria, end medical tourism waste — Dr. Shittu

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The Pro-chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences(DUFUHS) Uburu , Dr. Adebayo Shittu said that the era of waste of funds for medical tourism to overseas countries can be put to end with standard Health institutions such as DUFUHS in the country.

He noted that people leave the country to overseas for medical check-up only to go there and be treated by Nigerians

Dr Shittu made the remarks while on a familiarization visit and facility tour to David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences(DUFUHS) Uburu ,

Also as part of the exercise, the pro – Chancellor who is also the former Minister of communications, commissioned a Digital Awareness Centre, a project by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), for the University Secondary school.

He described DUFUHS as the most beautiful school in Nigeria and commended Sen. David Nweze Umahi for putting up such a wonderful edifice .

Shittu encouraged the management to give the school all the required publicity to enable Nigerians access the quality health care services provided by the DUFUHS.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor, David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Prof. Jesse Uneke received the august visitor, and introduced a cross section of Staff to him.

