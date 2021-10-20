Buhari’s govt reforms in oil and gas making impacts – says APC Legacy Group

APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign (APC-LAC), a voluntary think-tank group of the governing party, says the reform introduced by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in the oil and gas Sector will impact greatly on the economy in the near future.

This according to the group, is not unexpected considering that Buhari, as military officer was the pioneer Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), between 1977 and 1978 combining the role with his appointment as Federal Commissioner of Petroleum and Natural Resources, one of the first public offices he held .

“During that period, he laid substantial groundwork for the national infrastructure that helped develop the industry – pipelines, refineries, depots, etc, and helped midwife the vision for a Liquefied Natural Gas plant.

“Forty years later, the task has fallen upon him again to spearhead unparalleled reforms in the Corporation he helped establish. Under the President’s watch, since 2015, the National Oil Company has achieved the following, and more”, to the group claimed in a statement released in Abuja.

The listed milestone in the oil and gas Sector to include:

“Published Audited Financial Statements for 2018, 2019 and 2020. This is the first published Audited Financial Statements since the NNPC came into existence 43 years ago.

“Commenced clearing the backlog of Cash Call arrears owed International Oil Companies (IOCs), inherited from previous administrations, and amounting to more than five billion dollars. Completed the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) Phase 2, doubling its capacity to 2.2 billion cubic feet of gas”.

The group notes that the commencement of the construction of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas pipeline, Nigeria’s biggest-ever domestic gas pipeline project, and total revamp of the Port Harcourt refinery was yet another industry jinx broken.

According to the statement signed by Salisu Mohd Lukman, Director General, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), APC National Youth Leader Barr. Ismail Ahmed and two others, the group also noted that the administration resolved a 12-year-old dispute surrounding (Oil Mining Licence) OML 118, thereby unlocking more than $10 billion of potential investment held up by the dispute.

Other achievements in sector include the completion and commission of an integrated gas handling facility at Oredo, Edo State, which, in addition to producing 84 million cubic feet (mmcf) per day of lean gas (for power generation), will be the largest onshore LPG plant in Nigeria, producing an estimated 330 tonnes per day.

“Co-invested with the private sector in the incorporation of a 600-million standard cubic feet (mscf) Gas Processing Plant in Imo State, a Biofuels Company in Ondo State, and a 10,000 tonnes per day Methanol Plant in Bayelsa State; among others.

Quoting the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mele Kyari, the group noted that “the Corporation saved a lot of cost through contract renegotiation by up to 30% on the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic, introduction of technology that drastically cut travel cost through reduction in in-person meetings and the general automation of processes that enhanced efficiency across the group’s businesses.”

According to APC-LAC “The crowning achievement has been the presidential assent to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), after two decades of unsuccessful attempts. With the emergence of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), a new chapter has definitely commenced in the Nigerian oil and gas sector. New industry regulatory agencies have been established, to provide the necessary oversight befitting the new status quo, and the President has received National Assembly approval for his nominees to the management teams of these new agencies. It is truly a new dawn for oil and gas in Nigeria”.

