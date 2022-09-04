Buhari, Uzodinma, Atiku, TA Orji, others extol Iwuanyanwu’s contribution to national development

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with businessman, publisher and sports enthusiast, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on his 80th birthday, September 4, 2022.

The President in a statement by Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) Mr. Femi Adesina notes the contributions of the political leader to the social, economic and political development of the country, starting with a successful career in engineering that blossomed into conglomerates and daily cater for needs of Nigerians.

President Buhari applauded Chief Iwuanyanwu for his role in creating opportunities for the younger generation in entrepreneurship, sports and media, enabling many to discover their talents and pursue careers that have translated into recognitions and awards.

As the renowned businessman turns an octogenarian, the President affirms that his wisdom, particularly in advocating for a private sector driven economy, continues to pay off, while appreciating his philanthropy in education and health.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant Chief Iwuanyanwu longer life and good health.

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar pays tribute to Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, businessman, politician, statesman, media mogul, sports promoter and philanthropist as he turns 80 on Sunday, 04 September, 2022.

Atiku joins the Iwuanyanwu family, elders, leaders, associates and numerous wishers to congratulate and celebrate his outstanding contribution to the unity, progress and development of Nigeria.

According to him, “decades of committed service speak eloquently to the evolution of Nigeria’s democracy, the expansion of the business environment, the explosion of its sporting prowess and his inspiration for irrepressible philanthropy.

“In politics, his voice and bridge-building disposition has helped in shaping and defining the future of our nation into a bounded entity committed to its oneness.

“The Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo truly belongs to the first-class grade of contemporary Nigerian statesmen, whose political influence and charismatic leadership traverse across the length and breadth of our country”.

“Undoubtedly, his political involvement for long in our country, and his engineering, industrial exploits and philanthropic gestures in the areas of national media landscape, Christian faith and sports are very socially impactful, not because of the political positions he has occupied, but more because of his strong character and the beauty of his heart.

Congratulating Chief Iwuanyanwu, Imo state governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma said: “On behalf of my family, the government and good people of Imo state, I Sen. Hope Uzodimma, Governor of ImoState, most heartily felicitate with our worthy Son and Leader,and one of Nigeria’s foremost Philanthropist, Patriot, Statesman, Industrialist, Politician; Engineer, Chief (Dr), Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, MFR,OFR, CFR (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) on the auspicious occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

“As a man who has positively impacted humanity in the last five decades, you are truly worthy of celebration.

“In the areas of sports, politics, engineering, philanthropy, industry, publishing and real estate, you have left indelible footprints in the sands of history.

“Imo people are proud of the solid legacies you have built in almost every sphere of life which will continue to inspire the younger generations to aim higher.

“We are happy that through your uncommon resilience and industry, you have provided leadership in Igboland and indeed Nigeria.

“As you celebrate this glorious milestone in your eventful life on Earth, it is my prayer and that of the good people of Imo state, that God continues to bless, protect and grant you longer life in good health.

Similarly, Senator Theodore . T.A. Orji former governor of Abia state said “It is with great delight that I felicitate with you on this joyous occasion of your 80th birthday anniversary today September 4, 2022.

“It is indeed marvelous in our eyes as I know it is the Lord’s doing.

Your numerous achievements in various spheres of human endeavours are not only inspiring but worthy of emulation by all especially the younger generation.

“You have been a role model. Keep standing tall as I wish you a wonderful eightieth birthday celebration. Have Many More Glorious Years Ahead”, he stated.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated business mogul and politician, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on his 80th birth anniversary.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said Nigeria’s political and business landscape was replete with the rich contributions of the octogenerian, who is a member of Board of Trustees (BoT) of PDP.

He lauded the former presidential aspirant for his outstanding contributions to the nation’s political and socio-economic growth, noting that the legacies of the patriot would have good accommodation in Nigeria’s history.

According to him, Chief Iwuanyanwu remains one of the strong pillars of Nigeria’s growth and democratic evolution through his celebral contributions in physical, political and sports development as well as his philanthropy.

Okowa pointed out that Iwuanyanwu would continue to be generously acknowledged for his enduring advocacy for good governance and most importantly, for the rights of poor citizens.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate a respectable elder statesman and patriot, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on his 80th birth anniversary.

“Your family, friends and well-wishers have great cause to celebrate you, considering the distinguished life of dedicated service to God and humanity which you have lived over the years.

“As you mark this landmark anniversary, I felicitate with you and pray that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and more years of enduring fulfillment,” he stated.

