Buhari to security agencies: Intensify clampdown on illegal refineries

.Laments Imo ‘refinery’ deaths is national disaster

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the nation’s armed forces, security and intelligence agencies to intensify the clampdown on illegal refineries following the reported deaths of tens of people Friday night after an illegal refinery exploded at Abaezi forest in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Reacting to what he described as a “catastrophe and a national disaster,” President Buhari said responsibility for the loss of lives and property must squarely lie with the sponsors of the illegal refinery, “who must all be caught and made to face justice.”

In conveying “the condolences and the full depth and range of the nation’s shock and trauma” to the families of the victims, the Ohaji Egbema community and the government and people of Imo State, the President urged community leaders, the police, and the secret service to never allow the occurrence of the heart-breaking incident in any part of the country again.

It would be recalled that Many are said to have been burnt to death in Egbema, Imo State, Nigeria as a result of a fire at an alleged oil bunkering site in the locality of the tragic incident.

A video making the rounds shows charred bodies of men, women and children, said to be more than a hundred, as well as burnt vehicles and vegetation in the scorched area.

No official statements have been made available by the state government, the State Police Command or any other agency, to our knowledge, as at the time of reporting, concerning the cause of the conflagration that consumed the individuals and property or what is to be done with the corpses that were still strewn around the scene of the tragic incident.

The video shows many people who had thronged the scene of the ghastly incident, including the individual recording the grisly sight, inspecting and commenting on the remains of the bodies of the victims that had been burnt beyond recognition.

There had been incidents in the past in different parts of the country where people who had gone to scoop fuel from fallen fuel tankers or ruptured pipelines had likewise been burnt to death.