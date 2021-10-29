Buhari to Build 14 bed Space  Presidential Clinic with N21bn

Adekunle Adesuji,Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved construction and equipping 14 bed space Presidential Clinic at Cost of N21 billion .

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Umar Tijjani, told members of the Senate committee Federal Character and Inter-govermental Affairs while presenting 2022 budget for consideration.

He said that Julius Berger Nigeria (JBN) will construct the VIP clinic and the physical construction will start on November 1, 2021 and the Commissioning will be done on December 31, 2022.

The Permanent Secretary explained that the Presidential Clinic will contain 14 bed facilities with total area 2700 square meters adding that there will be underground, first floor, two number operating Theatre, two number Executive Suit, 2 VIP, 2 Isolation and One number of six bed isolation area in the building.

He said that there will be laboratory, healing garden , Pharmacy and X-ray facility in the clinic.

He said,” The project was conceived in 2012 by previous administration and the brief was Produced. It was estimated about N21 billion and facility contains 14 bed space without total area of 2700 square meters, there will be underground and first floor.

” Two number operating Theatre, two number Executive Suit, 2 VIP, 2 Isolation and One number of six bed isolation area.

” Most of the preminary work has been concluded , Mr President has approved the project. We have gone Bureau of Public Procurement to get Certificate of No Objection.”

He told the Committee that JBN was picked as the contractor because they built state House and have been maintaining it since 1990 and JBN has done great Job, adding that JBN was considered because of Security reason.

He said the Clinic will also be opened to other Africa countries for medical treatment.

But, one of the members of the Committee, Senator Nicolas Tofowomo expressed dissatisfaction with the failure of the Permanent Secretary of State House to show the committee pictorial view of the hospital.

However, some other members of the Committee led by the Chairman, Senator Danjuma La’ah commended the initiative of the Federal government for the construction and equipping the Presidential wing of state House clinic which will be delivered on December 31, 2022.