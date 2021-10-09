Champion Newspapers Limited
NNPC

Buhari signs Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (Amendment) Bill 2021 into law

By Peter
Muhammadu-Buhari
In consonance with the commitment of his administration to diversify the economy with agriculture playing a critical role, President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (Amendment) Bill 2021.

With the amendment, the Council is expected to play a crucial part in coordinating research efforts in the agricultural sector towards achieving food sufficiency and security in the nation.

The President, who assented to the bills before his visit to Ethiopia, also approved the establishment of the Federal College of Agriculture, Kirikasamma and the Federal College of Education (Special) Birnin Kudu according to a statement by Mallam Garba Shehu.

 

