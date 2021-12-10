Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Buhari sends security, intelligence heads to Sokoto, Katsina

Latest News
By BISIRIYU
Buhari
0 9

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday dispatched a high-level delegation, made up of the heads of the nation’s intelligence and security services to Sokoto and Katsina States in response to the recent spike in bandit activities.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, the President is expecting an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrying situation.

The delegation, led by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), is made up of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo.

This is coming barely 24 after the President inaugurated sophisticated Navy Ships, Patrol Boats, and a helicopter at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island in Lagos to boost security at the maritime borders.

For a better society

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 334 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

We’ll ensure free, fair elections in 2023, transfer of power…

ECOWAS: Experts decry deteriorating security situation in…

Police Recovers Eze  Nwaigwe’s Toyota High Lander Jeep…

Twitter ban: Court dismisses suit against FG, awards N100,…

1 of 645

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More