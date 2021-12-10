Buhari sends security, intelligence heads to Sokoto, Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday dispatched a high-level delegation, made up of the heads of the nation’s intelligence and security services to Sokoto and Katsina States in response to the recent spike in bandit activities.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, the President is expecting an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrying situation.

The delegation, led by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), is made up of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo.

This is coming barely 24 after the President inaugurated sophisticated Navy Ships, Patrol Boats, and a helicopter at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island in Lagos to boost security at the maritime borders.

