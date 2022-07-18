Buhari,  Sanwolu ,Lagos APC mourns  frontline APC  women leader, Kemi Nelson

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A popular female politician in Lagos State under the platform of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief (Mrs) Kemi Nelson is dead

She was in her mid-60s.

According to report, Nelson, one of the female member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) died on Sunday, 17 July, 2022 after protracted battle with cancer.

Mrs. Nelson was a former Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Lagos under Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She was also the former Women Leader of the state and South West chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to her passage, President Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of himself and his wife, Aisha, commiserated with the Nelson family on the demise of frontline politician and advocate of the womenfolk, Chief Kemi Nelson.

A statement by Garba Shehu noted: “The President also sends condolences to the Government and people of Lagos State, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Lagos APC family on the loss of “a consistent and faithful party member who devoted so much to the evolution, development, sustenance and relevance of the party in Lagos and around the country.”

“President Buhari notes the contributions of Chief Nelson as a former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Lagos State, the State Women Leader, National Deputy Women Leader of APC, and former Executive Director of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, remarking that she was such a grassroots mobiliser and an achiever who left her footprints wherever she served.

“As the only female member of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Kemi Nelson continued to be part of the governance structure that led to the transformation of Lagos State into the Centre of Excellence it has become,” he says.

“The President prays that almighty God will grant the husband, Adeyemi Nelson and the family, friends and associates of the deceased, the fortitude to bear the loss and repose her soul”.