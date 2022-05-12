Champion Newspapers Limited
Buhari salutes Emeka Okwuosa on inauguration of free World-Class Hospital Services

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Oilserv, Engineer Emeka Okwuosa, on the commissioning of a world class hospital built by Emeka Okwuosa Foundation.

 

The President says the inauguration of the hospital May 12, 2022 in Oraifite, Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State, is a demonstration of public spiritedness, love and care for the deprived and underprivileged, commending same to all high net-worth individuals round the country.

 

President Buhari describes the multi-billion naira Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital that will dispense health care to the people of Oraifite and surrounding communities as “a worthy example of partnering with government, which cannot solely meet all the essential needs of our teeming population.”

 

The hospital, a general facility but with special interest in cardio-thoracic services, President Buhari notes, is a step further in the philanthropic activities of Okwuosa, long known for his humanitarian gestures to society.

 

The 27-bedded free hospital, an investment in advanced medicine, President Buhari submits, is a way in which the Oilserv boss is shining the light, “and it behoves other blessed and successful people in society to follow suit.”

