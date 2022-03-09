Bandits massacre 91 in Niger, Kebbi, Taraba communities

.As Buhari expresses sadness over killing of Kebbi vigilantes, demands proactive efforts

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Bandits went berserk across some Niger, Kebbi and Taraba States communities on Sunday and Monday night, killing well 60 vigilantes and five other persons in Tungan Magajiya, Rijau local government area and Paikpa village in Munya local government area of Niger state in two separate attacks.

In another attack, no fewer than 26 people including children and women were said to have been killed and scores of others injured when suspected armed Fulani herders attacked Tor-Damisa community in Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State.

However, the 60 local vigilantes were killed in an ambush at Sakaba, a border village between Niger and Kebbi state on the night of Sunday, March 6 at about 9:00pm .

The vigilantes who were from Sakaba in Kebbi State and Tungan Magajia and Rijau in Niger state were on a joint security patrol of the area when the bandits struck.

According to a source close to Rijau, the vigilantes were on the trail of the gunmen said to be numbering over 100 after receiving information about their movement .

But unknown to the vigilantes, an informant had alerted the gunmen that they were being trailed by the vigilantes.

The gunmen immediately divided themselves into two; with one group laying ambush while other group advanced forward.

The vigilantes, unaware of the ambush, found themselves in the midst of the heavily armed gunmen who opened fire on them from back and front.

It was further gathered that those vigilantes who bullets could not penetrate, were hacked down with machetes and other dangerous weapons.

Twelve of the victims were from Rijau while the remaining 48 were from Sakaba and Tungan Magajiya.

Also in Paikpa village, Munya local government area, gunmen killed no fewer than five villagers while a number of others were seriously injured in a midnight raid.

Unspecified number of cattle were also stolen from the people by the rampaging gunmen, who eyewitnesses said stormed the community at about 11:00pm of Monday, March 7, riding on motorcycles with each of them carrying AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons.

The gunmen were said to have entered the village through Luwi community, making the villagers to run in different directions after which the gunmen raided Njita and Chibani where they kidnapped many people and rustled cattle before making their way to Paikpa village.

According to a source close to chibani village, “the gunmen operated for several hours searching all the houses in the village without any response to distress calls to the security men stationed at Sarkinpawa”.

The source added that after hours of raid, the bandits escaped into the Chikun forest in Kaduna state.

The Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane confirmed the story but said he was yet to get the number of casualty.

Matane said the gunmen entered Paikpa late on Monday during which they abducted some people and rustled a lot of cattle.

“Men of the Civilian JTF and local vigilante engaged the bandits in battle which lasted hours making the gunmen to escape into the bush,” he said.

Also in Chukuba community in Shiroro local government, four women were raped by gunmen on Sunday morning.

The women had left the IDP camp in Zumba to go and get some food stuff from the farm when they ran into some gunmen.

The women were said to have ran into the gunmen on their way back from the farm and were stopped and dragged to the bush where they were raped by some of the gunmen.

The gunmen seized all their food stuffs from them and were later allowed to go.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 26 people including children and women were feared killed and scores of others injured when suspected armed Fulani herders attacked Tor-Damisa community in Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Local residents said hundreds of houses were also burnt and property worth millions of naira destroyed in the attack which happened in the early hours of Monday.

Daily Champion gathered that the attack was in reaction to attack on a Fulani man in the area who was allegedly shot at on the leg by a suspected Tiv farmer who is currently receiving treatment under police custody.

Village head of the community, Zaki Ugondo Uma, told journalists on the phone that more bodies were still being recovered.

Ugondo explained that there was a little misunderstanding between Fulani herders and some Tiv farmers in the community and that he made frantic efforts with the Fulani leaders to restore normalcy.

“Some farmers had an issue with Fulani herders, but we reached a truce and they assured us of peace.

“I am taken aback as we woke up this morning to witness a massive attack on our community affecting over 15 villages.

“As am talking, we are yet to recover all bodies, but more than 26 corpses have been recovered.

“We are in a situation of despair as we don’t know if the attack will continue.

“I am calling on the state to provide security and as well intervene with relief materials for thousands that have been rendered homeless.

The Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Taraba State Command, ASP Usman Abubakar told journalists that the command was aware of the incident but was yet to ascertain the cause of the crisis and the casualty figures.

In a related development,

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over what he described as “the brutal murder of tens of vigilante members in Kebbi State by bandits who ambushed them in the Sakaba/Wassagu Local Government Area.”

According to Buhari, “this egregious level of criminality is shocking and I want to assure Nigerians that I will do all it takes to tackle this monster decisively.”

“My greatest preoccupation is the threat to life posed by these murderous gangs and remorseless outlaws who have no slightest regard for the sanctity of life.

“While extending my sympathy to the families of the victims of this savagery, let me use this opportunity to also call on our security forces to be more proactive and redouble their efforts in order to frustrate the operational plans of the terrorists before they even launch attacks,” the President added according to a statement by Mallam Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity)