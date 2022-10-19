Buhari retains chairman ship position as APC reconstitutes Presidential Campaign Council

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

After several weeks of back and forth, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has finally released a revised list of members of Presidential Campaign Council, PCC.

The PCC Secretary, Hon. James Faleke, had earlier in September released a 422-member list but was disputed by the national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and some governors of the party.

While Adamu accused APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of breaching agreements and running a one-man show over the management of the presidential campaign council, the aggrieved governors accused Tinubu of disregarding their nominations to the presidential campaign council threatening to sabotage his presidential bid in their various States.

The intense bickering and acrimony that ensued as a result of this promoted the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, to announce an indefinite postponement of the inauguration earlier scheduled for Wednesday September 28.

In the latest list released, President Muhammadu Buhari retained his position as chairman of the Campaign Council while national chairman Adamu Abdullahi emerged as Deputy Chairman, with Asiwaju emerging as Deputy Chairman II.

The Vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima is Vice Chairman while Simon Lalong and Adams Oshiomole retained their positions as Director General and Deputy Director General respectively.

James Faleke also retained his position as the secretary of the campaign council while Christopher Tarka is the Deputy Secretary.

An earlier media report had indicated that President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday unveil the APC manifesto and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policy document as Aso Rock Villa.

The ruling party’ Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) is also expected to be presented to the public at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja