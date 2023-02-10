BUHARI RECONSTITUTES NSITF MANAGEMENT BOARD

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-constitution and placements of a new Management Board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)

The reconstitution is in consonance with the provisions of Section 4 and the powers conferred on him by Sections 7 and 8 of the NSITF Act, CAP N88, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

In a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, based on the provisions of the Act and following the expiration of the tenure of the former Chairman and non-executive members of the Board, the memberships of the new approved Tripartite Management Board are:: Chairman, Chief Emmanuel C. Nwosu, FNITP, a seasoned Urban Planning and Management expert who is the past chairman of the Nigeria Insurance Commission (NAICOM) Managing Director/CE, Barrister Mrs. Maureen N. Allagoa. She is the immediate former Executive Director, Administration with broad experience in many Blue Chip Companies.

She replaces the erstwhile Managing Director and Chief Executive, Mr. Mike Akabogu removed for certificate of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) forgery and low productivity.

The full Management Board Membership, according to the statement, includes, Chief Emmanuel C. Nwosu, former chairman of NAICOM Board, represent Federal Government, Barrister Mrs.

Maureen N. Allagoa

Others, Modu Gana

NSITF Executive Director/Member, representing FG. He retained his position as Executive Director, Operations, Dr. Gabriel O. C.Okenwa NSITF,

Executive Director (Admin)/ Member

representing FGN and filled the position of Executive Director from his position as the Special Management Consultant to NSITF

They also include, Adedeji Babatunde

Adegoke, NSITF

Executive Director (Finance & Investment)/ Member, representing FG and promoted from General Manager Investment to Executive Director to fill vacancy occasioned by the death of Mrs. Temitope Caroline Akinwale, the immediate past ED Finance & Investment.

The statement said comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is a member, representing the NLC, while Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, NLC is also a member, representing the NLC.

Other members, according to the statement, were, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi

(President of NECA), representing NECA, Mrs. Celine Oni (Director, Learning & Development/Projects, NECA), Leuretta Nneka Adaogu (Director, Occupational Safety & Health – OSH – Department)

Federal Ministry of Labour & Employment (FML&E) Ex-Officio Member, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Nominee Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

The statement said the new Managing Director and Executive Directors had assumed their respective positions and duties with immediate effect from February 6, 2023.

It noted that the New full Management Board will be inaugurated by the Minister of Labour & Employment as soon as the security and other clearance processes of its memberships are completed by the Security Agencies and other affected bodies, on a date to be announced soon.