Buhari receives outgoing ECOWAS President, lauds him for United ECOWAS

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the outgoing President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, for the role he played in ensuring that the sub-regional body remained united.

Mr. Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement said the president gave the commendation at a farewell audience with Brou in the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

Buhari said: “You showed great commitment to the unity of ECOWAS, and of the sub-region.

”Your tenure has been very successful, and I wish you and the family more successes ahead.”

He noted that in spite of challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, insecurity, and political tension in some countries, Kassi Brou and his team at the ECOWAS Commission “showed capacity and patience, and dealt with all the issues.”

The Nigerian leader expressed the hope that Brou’s successor would study what made him succeed, for the good of the sub-regional body.

The exiting ECOWAS Commission President thanked the Nigeria leader for the support given in the past four years, “, particularly at the time of great challenges like COVID-19, and political instability in some West African countries.”

He also lauded all ECOWAS leaders, as well as Ministers in Nigeria who made his tour of duty a successful one.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja Tuesday for Monrovia, Liberia, to attend the 175th independence anniversary celebrations of the country.

The President, who will be the Special Guest of Honour at the event, joins other world leaders and organisations to rejoice with the people of Liberia at the event with the theme: “Fostering Unity, Protecting Our Peace for Development and Prosperity.”

Nigeria played a leading role in the stabilisation of the West African nation in the early 90s, leading to the establishment of democratic rule and has continued to assist the country in many ways especially through the Technical Aids Corps scheme.

In 2019, President Buhari was conferred with the highest national honour in the country, the Grand Cordon in the Most Venerable Order of Knighthood of the Pioneers of the Republic of Liberia, in recognition of Nigeria’s continued support towards the development of the country.

President Buhari who will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, is expected back in the country later on the same day, Tuesday.