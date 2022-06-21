Buhari receives Ekiti Gov-elect, says things getting better with APC

.We didn’t buy votes in Ekiti -Oyebanji

. Reciprocate victory with good governance- Party chieftain

The joy of electoral victory was savored at State House, Abuja, Monday, as President Muhammadu Buhari received Governor-elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, in audience.

The newly elected Governor was led to the event by Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Governors Kayode Fayemi, Atiku Bagudu, and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Ekiti, Kebbi, and Jigawa States, respectively.

President Buhari said he keenly followed the polls held on Saturday, June 18, and was delighted with the orderly conduct, and the way the electorate and security agencies comported themselves.

“I loved how the APC Governors mobilized, and supported you,” the President told Oyebanji. “I think the party is very lucky, and things are getting better. I congratulate the Chairman, and I pray you sustain it.”

Senator Adamu ascribed all the glory for the election victory to God, and pledged that same would be replicated in Osun State next month.

In his capacity as Chairman of the Campaign Council for Ekiti, Gov Badaru congratulated President Buhari on the successful outing, saying; “Your unending effort to reposition the party is paying off. If we combine the votes of the candidates that came second and third, our candidate still beat them by a wide margin. APC is being daily endeared to Nigerians. Our gratitude goes to you, Mr President.”

The Governor-elect, while appreciating the President said the election was a referendum on the party, “and a clear, positive signal to the election in Osun, and the National one next year. APC is still the party of choice.”

Oyebanji lauded the President “for the leadership and the level playing field you provided,” adding that he would be magnanimous in victory, as earlier advised by President Buhari.

Meanwhile, The governor-elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, Monday said that as far as he was concerned, neither he nor his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), was involved in the widespread vote-buying alleged to have taken place during last Saturday’s election that he won.

Oyebanji secured 187,057 votes, defeating his two closest challengers — Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who polled 82,211 votes, and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 67,457 votes.

He won 15 out of the 16 LGAs in the state.

Speaking with State House Correspondents after being presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential, Abuja, he said he did not witness any vote-buying in the polling unit where he voted.

Oyebanji said he won the poll based on the performance of the outgoing administration in the state in which he played a prominent role.

The former Secretary to State Government (SGF) said he canvased for votes using the record of performance of the administration and what he had to offer the people going forward.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, affirmed that the allegation of vote-buying was raised by elements who were losing at the poll.

In another development, A chieftain of All Progressives Congress,(APC) in Ekiti, Dr Olusegun Osinkolu, has rejoiced with the Ekiti Governor-elect, Mr Biodun Oyebanji over his victory at the just concluded governorship poll in the state.

Osinkolu said the victory should further rededicate the APC and the governor-elect for more rewarding dividends of democracy to Ekiti residents, who felt the ruling party was worthy of being voted to rule the state beyond Gov. Kayode Fayemi’s tenure.

The former Buhari/Osinbajo Chief Campaigner in Ekiti, gave the admonition in his congratulatory message to APC and Oyebanji on Monday in Ado-Ekiti.

Osinkolu said the resounding victory was a referendum on the performance by the APC-led government in Ekiti in the last four years.

He advised Oyebanji to step up the pedal of development by taking Ekiti to a higher and more rewarding pedestal when sworn-in.

He congratulated the APC political family and those who worked assiduously towards breaking the succession jinx that had become something impossible to the progressive party since 1999.

“Biodun Oyebanji’s victory is a well-deserved one and this will come with a price, which is to reciprocate with superlative performance after being sworn in.

“Oyebanji’s coming on board at a time like this, is special in so many ways.

“He is the first indigenous politician to assume the governorship seat in the progressive fold and his full grasp of the political dynamics will be of tremendous advantage to deliver to our people.

“The stunning margin of victory was an indication that Ekiti voters had risen the stake and expecting more democracy dividends in the next dispensation and APC must map out the requisite strategy to deliver and meet the yearnings of the people,” Osinkolu said.

He commended the governor-elect for his readiness to reach out to other strong contenders for the coveted position with the aim of harnessing their intellectual potentials and inputs in running of his government.

This, he said is quite commendable, adding “I congratulate our party leaders in Ekiti, South-West and at the federal level for putting up a good fighting spirit for our party to break the jinx.

“I pray that the victory shall turn out to be a turning point and watershed for the overall development of our dear state in the days to come,” he said