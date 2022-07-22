BUHARI MOURNS AREN EGGON, SAYS HE WAS AN INSPIRATION TO THE NATION  

President Muhammadu Buhari extends his deep condolences to the government and people of Nasarawa State, following the demise of Bala Angbazo, the Aren Eggon and paramount ruler of Eggon in Nasarawa State.

President Buhari described the late paramount ruler as an inspiration, not only to his Eggon community but to the country as a whole.

“Late Aren Eggon had always worked for peace in the community, the state and the country. He served his community with courage and compassion. The whole country is proud of him. May the Almighty repose his soul,” said the President.