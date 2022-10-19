Buhari may unveil Tinubu’s policy document, inaugurate campaign on Friday

The President will also at the event inaugurate the APC Presidential Campaign Council to formally kick start the party’s campaign.

President Buhari is the chairman of the APC campaign council and has said he will personally lead his party’s campaign and deliver the votes to ensure the victory of Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

President Buhari is expected to mobilise the Northern votes for Tinubu because he is known to be still very popular among his supporters who trust him as a very honest and upright leader despite the economic headwinds in the country.

At the ongoing three-day ministerial retreat in Abuja, Buhari reeled out the achievements of his administration across all sectors, especially in infrastructural revolution and agriculture.

The APC presidential candidate has said he will continue with the programmes of the Buhari administration, especially where successes have been recorded and improve on areas there are still challenges, adding that he will sustain the legacy of Buhari if elected President.

The list of the leadership of the APC campaign council was released about three weeks ago and it generated some controversy among party chieftains and key stakeholders who alleged that some party interests were not carried along.

The controversy prompted the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu to write a leaked letter where he protested the alleged sidelining of the members of the National Working Committee.

It is gathered that Tinubu directed the management of the campaign organisation especially the Secretary of the Council, Hon. James Faleke to liase with governors on the platform of the party, the National Chairman and other aggrieved interests to harmonise their positions.

A source in APC disclosed that with the final harmonisation of the list and directors, the campaign council is fully ready to hit the campaign grounds across the country with President Buhari leading the charge.

“APC and our candidates are ready to start our campaign now. We have a united front and full house keeping has been done. The President will inaugurate the campaign council on Friday and also launch our manifesto which we are taking to Nigerians. We are sure of victory because Nigerians still trust APC and believe in our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver the goods. Our candidate is competent and he is the best among all contestants,” said the source