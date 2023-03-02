Buhari inaugurates power plant, projects in Borno

.Tours ruins of Maiduguri Monday market

.As FG donates relief items to victims

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated the Maiduguri Emergency Power Project, describing the feat as another testament towards achieving stable, uninterrupted power supply aimed at improving the economy and lives of Nigerians.

The gas plant was constructed by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to supply 50 megawatts of electricity to Maiduguri and environs.

Speaking at the occasion, the President said his administration has worked hard to fulfill the promise of tackling the nation’s electricity challenges and has succeeded in laying the foundation for a strong, prosperous country through the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

He noted that a key execution priority of the ERGP is ensuring national energy sufficiency for Nigerians.

”The Maiduguri Emergency Power Project is part of an incremental 4,000MW of power generating assets that this administration embarked upon to improve national power supply and stimulate economic growth.

”The aggressive project strategy deployed to complete this project on schedule is a total reflection of Federal Government sensitivities in identifying and easing the plight of the Nigerians; particularly those recovering from the adverse impact of the insurgency in this North-East region.

”Over the past few years, insurgents had attacked power supply lines along Maiduguri-Damaturu and Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu roads leading to acute power supply shortages to the city of Maiduguri and its environs and crippling the economic activities in the region.

”For this purposeful response, I want to commend the NNPC Ltd for following my directive to ensure the immediate restoration of reliable power supply to Maiduguri within the shortest possible time,” he said.

President Buhari reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s resolve to implement programmes, particularly in the power sector, that deepen domestic gas utilization, expands national power generation capacity, revitalizes industries and creates multiple jobs for economic growth.

He directed the Ministry of Power and other relevant Agencies namely, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, Transmission Company of Nigeria to continue to collaborate with NNPC Ltd to ensure that millions of Nigerians access affordable electricity in the short term.

He expressed confidence that the undaunting spirit of the New NNPC Ltd would continue to engender affordable energy for all Nigerians, not just for the immediate, but for the years ahead.

President Buhari, who is making his fifth visit to the State since the administration of Prof Babagana Zulum, thanked the Governor for keeping his campaign promises to the people of the State.

He declared that the governor, who is seeking a second term in office, deserves to be re-elected.

”Your Excellency, I cannot remember the number of projects I commissioned during your first tenure, these laudable projects are impressive. I thank you.

”We also acknowledge the excellent work that you have done, working closely with the Federal Government and other stakeholders, to bring back the IDPs and refugees from Cameroon and other neighboring countries. I think the Governor deserves another term,” he said.

While in Maiduguri, the President inaugurated the dualized Ahmadu Bello Way; Shehu Sanda Kura Road; Lafiya Road and Mogoram Road; Ultra-Modern Market, Bama Road; newly constructed Staff Quarters for University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital; Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu Cancer Centre, and the newly constructed Bolari Market Road.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday toured the ruins of Maiduguri Monday Market, destroyed by fire recently, commiserating with the government and people of the State on the unfortunate incident.

The President was also at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar El-Kanemi, to register his profound condolences to indigenes of the State who lost property and means of livelihood in the disaster.

The President visited the market, still smouldering five days after, with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, members of the Federal Executive Council and some eminent citizens of the State.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, told the President that assessment on the level of damage is still ongoing.

She announced that the Federal government has provided immediate relief materials to the victims of the fire incident, including 20,000 bags of rice, 20,000 bags of maize and condiments.

The Minister pledged that the Ministry, in collaboration with the Borno State Government, would provide building materials to rebuild the market.

“After the assessment, the Ministry will submit a full report to Mr President to seek special intervention,” she said.

Prof Zulum said the market, which was built in the 1970s, with no fewer than 20,000 beneficiaries was completely destroyed by the fire.

Acknowledging the support by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, he said the State government has provided an immediate support of N1 billion.

“Even the N1 billion, if the traders share N50,000 each, I do not think that will be enough for them, ” he said.

The Chairman of the Market Association, Awaji Bukar, expressed deep appreciation to the President for the visit, appealing for more support from the Federal Government.

Earlier at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, President Buhari said he was also in the State to commission projects executed by the Prof Zulum led administration.

“I am delighted to be here with the Shehu and the good people of Borno State, to commiserate with you on the unfortunate Monday Market fire incident.

“I’m pleased to be back to commission projects and be part of the unstoppable development drive of this great state.

“I’m equally happy that the state continues to strive for the normalization of its affairs following the enormous successes achieved in tackling the problem of security that had reached worrying heights in the past.

“I like to put on record my deep and sincere appreciation of the love and support of the people of Borno State. I don’t take this for granted.

“May Allah increase His blessings upon the Shehu and his people. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’’ he wrote in the Visitor’s notebook.

The Shehu of Borno thanked the President for overseeing the return of peace and normalcy to the State.

Lauding the improved security situation in the State, Alhaji El-Kanemi declared that “no single local government area in the state is under the control of Boko Haram terrorists.”

He said the President has successfully carried out his mission in office and that as far as Borno State is concerned, he had done far more than anyone had expected.

He expressed their appreciation to the President for his sympathies following the devastating fire that consumed the entire Monday Market and went on state the blessings of the Buhari administration in its eight years of office to the State:

“When you came in, we had more than two million Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs mostly women and children roaming the streets in Maiduguri. We had no power for two years; we had no GSM. We had no outgoing roads except that to Kano. Boko Haram had taken over the other roads.

“We had no Airport as the one here was damaged and therefore no commercial flights. Seventeen of the 27 local government councils were under Boko Haram. Today, no single local government area is under their control.

”You changed everything by transferring the Command-and-Control Center of the anti- terrorism war to this place. We thank you for standing with us in our trying times. Together, we remain with you, in or out of office.”