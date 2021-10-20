Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Buhari hosts Turkey President, Erdogan to a two-day official visit

People & Power
By Editor
President Muhammadu Buhari
0 40

 

President Muhammadu Buhari hosts President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to a two-day official visit to Nigeria starting today, Tuesday  October 19th.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Emine Erdogan, President Erdogan is expected to come in from Angola, and depart to Togo at the end of his visit.

In the course of the visit, the leaders of the two countries are expected to consider about two dozen Bilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MOUs and they will authorize the signing of those on which there is a concurrence.

In addition to the bilateral discussions, President Erdogan will hold one-on-one meeting with President Buhari and he is expected to commission the Turkish Cultural Centre in Abuja while his wife, Emine, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari is expected to commission the newly-renovated Government Secondary School in Wuse 11.

The school was renovated by a Turkish aid organization, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordinating Agency,TIKA.

Nigeria considers Turkey a close partner and sees this visit as a milestone in our bilateral relations

Continue Reading
Editor 1161 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Akwa Ibom state to domesticate administration of criminal…

Inna Ciroma may emerge PDP first woman deputy chairman

Anambra poll: Court fixes Dec. 20 for judgment in Moghalu’s…

Ooni at 47: Your energy, dynamism helpful in nation-building…

1 of 171

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More