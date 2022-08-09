Buhari hails Chris Ngige @ 70

President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige, on his 70th birthday, rejoicing with the political leader on many strides and achievements, which include impact on governance at both state and national levels.

President Buhari notes the passion, zeal and diligence that the minister brings into every responsibility, starting out as a civil servant, with distinguished record of work at National Assembly and State House Clinics, before venturing into politics in 1999, where he has served as party chieftain, governor and senator.

The President affirms that Ngige’s penchant for excellence drives his interest to always motivate and breed leaders, leaving a legacy of hardwork in Anambra State as a governor, with landmark achievements in infrastructural development, inclusive governance that greatly inspired grassroots participation, and accountability that was dubbed, “Anambra people’s money working for the people’’.

As Minister of Labour, President Buhari acknowledges the foresight, sacrifice and insight of Dr Ngige in labour laws, creating employment opportunities, stimulating a healthy working relationship between employers and employed, leading negotiations between unions and government, and putting the interest of workers first, especially for their wages, salaries and allowances.

The President prays for the wellbeing of the minister and his family.