Buhari greets first female Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams, at 89

.Mourns OBJ’s monarch, Olowu of Owu Kingdom

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Grace Alele-Williams, Professor of Mathematics and First Nigerian female Vice-Chancellor at University of Benin, on her 89th birthday, December 16, 2021, rejoicing with the educationist for removing glass ceilings and paving way for women empowerment.

This was contained in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

According to the statement, President Buhari congratulates the educationist on her achievements over many years, inspired by vision and hardwork, becoming the first female to earn a Ph.D in Nigeria, 1963, and using her resources to create opportunities for other women, particularly in getting education.

The President notes the historic role Prof. Alele-Williams played in sanitizing the University of Benin of cultism, and her many sacrifices in giving the younger generation a sense of purpose through guidance and counselling.

President Buhari joins family members, friends and academia in celebrating with the former Vice-Chancellor, whose honours include, Fellow of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria, Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Education, merit award winner of old Bendel State in Nigeria, regional Vice-President for Africa of the Third World Organization for Women in Science, Chairman of the African Mathematical Union Commission for Women in Mathematics and first President of the African Mathematical Union Commission on Women in Mathematics.

The President prays for good health and strength for the renowned scholar, consultant, publisher and administrator.

In another development, President Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Ogun State, as well as the Royal family on the passing of the Olowu of Owu kingdom, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu Amororo II.

“The President joins the Ogun State Council of Obas and Nigerian film producers in mourning the demise of the respected First Class traditional ruler and the producer of TV soap, the Village Headmaster, recognized as the longest running Nigerian TV series for over 20 years.

“President Buhari believes that the Olowu would be fondly remembered for his love and tireless work to champion the interests and well-being of his community.

“The President notes that theatre practitioners in Nigeria and around the world as well as students of drama will remember Oba Dosunmu’s brilliant works on stage and screen, which have been preserved for the delight and education of the upcoming generation.

“President Buhari prays that the memory of the late Oba will be a blessing to his family, friends and community as his soul returns to his Creator”, the statement by the President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina stated.