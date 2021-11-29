Buhari consoles Maduka over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka, over the passing of his wife, Charity, urging prayers for the family at the trying period.

“President Buhari joins friends and associates of Maduka family and business group in mourning Mrs Maduka, who was the Vice President of Coscharis Group, and demonstrated virtues in managing her home and businesses effectively.

“As wife, mother and partner, the President notes the strength and contributions of the matriarch to the Maduka dynasty and country at large, working as a professional teacher, caterer, administrator and, most significantly, a committed evangelist.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family”, according to a statement Monday by Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity).

