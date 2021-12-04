Buhari congratulates new chairman of LCCI, Dr Olawale

COMFORT EKELEME

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Asiwaju Dr Michael Olawale-Cole on his installation as the 36th President/Chairman of Council of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce/Industry, knowing he will bring his track record of excellence to the position.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President salutes Board and members of LCCI, founded in 1888, for setting standards over the years in the country and beyond, particularly in advising and influencing government policies and attracting investments.

President Buhari believes the emergence of Dr Olawale-Cole further demonstrates the institution’s penchant for relevance and effectiveness, while looking forward to working with the leadership.

