PRESIDENT BUHARI CONGRATULATES MINISTER OF STATE, BUDGET ON SOUTH KOREAN NATIONAL AWARD

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Prince Clem Agba, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning on the conferment of the National Award of the Order of Diplomatic Service by the President of the Republic of South Korea.

The President notes that the Award is in recognition of the Minister’s personal achievements and contributions to strengthening the ties between Nigeria and the Republic of South Korea.

The President recognizes the experienced administrative management skills, charisma and leadership of the Minister in repositioning the budget and national planning ministry toward effectively delivering its mandate.

He commends the Minister for diligent commitment to national planning, early budget submission to the National Assembly and strengthening the Department of Monitoring and Evaluation in the Ministry in order to effectively drive the National Monitoring and Evaluation process.

In welcoming the prestigious award bestowed on Prince Agba by President Yoon Suk-Yeol of South Korea, President Buhari reaffirms the importance of Nigeria -Korea Development Cooperation as the cornerstone to expand bilateral coordination and global engagement on shared goals of peace, security, sustainable development and prosperity.