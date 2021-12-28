Buhari congratulates former High Commissioner to UK, Christopher Kolade at 89

. Commiserates with ThisDay Executive Director over loss of mother

President Muhammadu Buhari has joins family members and friends in celebrating with former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Christopher Kolade, on his 89th birthday, December 28, 2021.

The President felicitates with the diplomat and academic, whose integrity, intelligence and experience have been placed many times at the service of the nation, leaving footprints of excellence and bringing glory to the country wherever he served.

President Buhari notes contributions of the veteran broadcaster in both the private and public sectors, working variously as Director General of Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Cadbury Nigeria Ltd, and lecturer at the Lagos Business School.

As the journalist, diplomat and academic turns 89, the President prays for good health to keep sharing his wealth of knowledge.

In another development, President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the Komolafe family on the passing of their beloved matriarch, Chief Mrs Morenike Victoria Komolafe, the mother of Kayode Komolafe, the Group Executive Director, ThisDay Newspapers Limited.

As an active member of her local community and leader, the President believes that Chief Komolafe will be remembered for making important contributions for decades towards the development of her people.

President Buhari trusts that Chief Komolafe’s children, extended family, friends and associates, will continually honour her memory by extending the compassion and selflessness, that epitomised her life, to those in need.

The President joins them in mourning and celebrating the life of a silent achiever and philanthropist, praying God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.