Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Buhari Congratulates Ace Tv Broadcaster, Producer, Olorogun Peter Igho At 75

Metro news
By Editor
22
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to celebrated writer, producer and director, Olorogun Peter Igho, on his 75thbirthday, joining the entertainment industry to rejoice with the multiple award-winning and highly talented broadcaster, whose impact remains legendary.

 

President Buhari shares the joyous occasion with Olorogun Igho and his family, extolling the creative and visionary producer for leading a revolution in TV entertainment that brought families together, reunited neighbours and pulled generations to enjoy the tube for more than thirty years, with many still yearning for the educative narratives of the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

 

 

The President affirms that the creative works of the former Executive Director, Programmes, of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), set the foundation for the success of the entertainment industry in Nigeria, like Nollywood, starting with his play Ogaga’s Heart, which was chosen as the North-Western State’s entry into the 1974 All-Nigeria Festival of Arts and Culture, and turned out one of three winning entries.

 

 

 

President Buhari believes that Olorogun Igho’s directing and supervision of TV classics like Cock Crow At Dawn, which encouraged interest in farming and agriculture, Mirror in the Sun, Things Fall Apart, New Masquerade, Behind the Clouds, New Samanja, A.M. Express, New Village Headmaster, Tales by Moonlight and Magana Jari Ce, made him a household name and hero of crowd-pulling series.

 

 

 

The President prays for more years of good health for the TV producer, who served as pioneer Director General of National Lottery Regulatory Commission.

 

 

Continue Reading
Editor 10931 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NEMA has received a total of 151 distressed Nigerians from…

How pastor used church sermon to stifle me while raping me –…

CDS Mourns Former Chief of General Staff LT GEN OLADIPO DIYA…

Ohuhu Welfare Union fumes over alleged Killing of their son…

1 of 304