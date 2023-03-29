Buhari Congratulates Ace Tv Broadcaster, Producer, Olorogun Peter Igho At 75

President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to celebrated writer, producer and director, Olorogun Peter Igho, on his 75thbirthday, joining the entertainment industry to rejoice with the multiple award-winning and highly talented broadcaster, whose impact remains legendary.

President Buhari shares the joyous occasion with Olorogun Igho and his family, extolling the creative and visionary producer for leading a revolution in TV entertainment that brought families together, reunited neighbours and pulled generations to enjoy the tube for more than thirty years, with many still yearning for the educative narratives of the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

The President affirms that the creative works of the former Executive Director, Programmes, of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), set the foundation for the success of the entertainment industry in Nigeria, like Nollywood, starting with his play Ogaga’s Heart, which was chosen as the North-Western State’s entry into the 1974 All-Nigeria Festival of Arts and Culture, and turned out one of three winning entries.

President Buhari believes that Olorogun Igho’s directing and supervision of TV classics like Cock Crow At Dawn, which encouraged interest in farming and agriculture, Mirror in the Sun, Things Fall Apart, New Masquerade, Behind the Clouds, New Samanja, A.M. Express, New Village Headmaster, Tales by Moonlight and Magana Jari Ce, made him a household name and hero of crowd-pulling series.

The President prays for more years of good health for the TV producer, who served as pioneer Director General of National Lottery Regulatory Commission.