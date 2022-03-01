Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Buhari commend National Democratic Mandate Group, discuss way forward for Nigeria.

Metro news
By Editor
11

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the National leadership of National Democratic Mandate Group (NDMG) for being the most well structured political movement in Nigeria

Buhari gave the commendation when the Senior Special Adviser to the President, Sen. Babafemi Ojodu, received  the delegation of National leadership of National Democratic Mandate Group (NDMG) comprising ,National Chairman, Hon. Amb. Isaac Udeh, National Zonal Vice Chairman, Northwest, Comrade Iliyasu Samaila Adamu, Hajiya Hauwa Aminu, Special Assistant to National Chairman on Mobilization and Comrade Emmanuel Ossita Tabo, PA Strategies to the National Chairman.

In s statement made available to news men ,the meeting was to discuss a way forward for our great Country, Nigeria.

Speaking at the visit, the National Chairman in his response informed the former Senator that NDMG has come for the goodness of Nigeria and Nigerians with our resolve to defend the sanctity of Nigerian democracy.

 

Continue Reading
Editor 3441 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

CRAN congratulates Adejobi on his appointment as  new FPPRO

Man defiles his 6 year old daughter in Lagos 

Governor Bala appoints a new Emir in Jama’are

Watch Your Public Statements DSS Tells PDP Chairman

1 of 100