Buhari commend National Democratic Mandate Group, discuss way forward for Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the National leadership of National Democratic Mandate Group (NDMG) for being the most well structured political movement in Nigeria

Buhari gave the commendation when the Senior Special Adviser to the President, Sen. Babafemi Ojodu, received the delegation of National leadership of National Democratic Mandate Group (NDMG) comprising ,National Chairman, Hon. Amb. Isaac Udeh, National Zonal Vice Chairman, Northwest, Comrade Iliyasu Samaila Adamu, Hajiya Hauwa Aminu, Special Assistant to National Chairman on Mobilization and Comrade Emmanuel Ossita Tabo, PA Strategies to the National Chairman.

In s statement made available to news men ,the meeting was to discuss a way forward for our great Country, Nigeria.

Speaking at the visit, the National Chairman in his response informed the former Senator that NDMG has come for the goodness of Nigeria and Nigerians with our resolve to defend the sanctity of Nigerian democracy.