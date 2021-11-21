Buhari, clerics mourn, as CPM GO, Ezekiel dies @ 78

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness of the death of the Founder and General Overseer of Christian Pentecostal Mission International, CPM, Rev Obiora Ezekiel.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari, while condoling with the family over the passing of the clergy, said he joined the entire congregation and Christian community in mourning Ezekiel.

Rev Ezekiel’s demise was made known earlier during the church’s Sunday service. He was one of Nigeria’s foremost and beloved Pentecostal leaders.]

His passage has left members of the church and his other followers sober, with President Buhari and other clerics mourning the departed man of God.

President Buhari expressed the belief that the religious leader demonstrated love, peace, and joy in pursuing his passion for soul winning, and worked assiduously for the growth and spread of the gospel within and outside Nigeria, holding outreaches.

The President noted the late General Overseer’s role in raising many spiritual sons, who have also moved on to mentor pastors, evangelists, and teachers, commending his vision for founding the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Buhari urged prayers for the family of the departed, particularly his wife and spiritual partner, Rev. Dr Mercy Ezekiel, praying that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the renowned evangelist.

Archbishop John Osa-Oni, President of Vineyard Christian Ministries International and Deputy National President, South West of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has commiserated with Rev Mercy Ezekiel over the passage of her husband, Dr. Obiora Ezekiel.

Osa-Oni said described the CPM G.O’s death which was made public on Sunday by the church as a sad news and a big loss to the Christian community.

He described him as an exceptional Christian soldier who stood for righteousness and the advancement of God’s kingdom.

“It is a major loss to the body of Christ, he is a man of great wisdom and he is a General indeed, and one of the pioneer leaders of Pentecostalism in Nigeria. He was a strong man that sought righteousness, peace and the spread of the gospel.

“It is a sad moment but I think he has gone to a better place at the ripe age of 78. God has been faithful and he was faithful to God. I think that is the best that could have happened to him now”, Osa-Oni stated.

He prayed that God keeps the church, his widow, children and other members of the family.

He further said: “I have been there thrice since it happened on Friday. My prayer for the family is that God will keep them. I believe that God will keep them, shield them and there won’t be problem, there will be supernatural wisdom and peace in the family. God will preserve CPM as a family”.

Osa-Oni, however, asked younger preachers and other youths to rise up and take their position as the fathers are passing on. He also asked that Christians learn to live wisely and enjoy every moment as life was temporary.

His words: “I think we should live our lives in fullness in line with righteousness. We should not postpone our day of enjoyment, healthy living, peace, reconciliation and progress to the next day. Life must be enjoyed at every stage in the way of the Lord.

“Some postpone their day of enjoyment and self-care. I believe it is important we regularly check our blood pressure, sugar level and do other medical checks. I believe God will keep everyone and the body of Christ will be stronger. It is a wake up call to the younger ones because God’s generals are going. It is time to enjoy true righteousness.”

Also, a statement signed by the Coordinator; CPM Int’l Imo State, Nigeria, Rev. John U. Ezeh, who is also a member of the Board of Trustees.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, I am saddled with a responsibility to all sons, daughters, friends and lovers of Christian Pentecostal Mission International (CPM) to make an official announcement by the authority vested on me by the National/International Coordinator of CPM International, that our father, mentor, our General, our Field marshal, the man that saw the vision, the man that began the race, the man on whose shoulder we’re all climbing, the Founder and General Overseer of Christian Pentecostal Mission International, Rev. Dr. O. Ezekiel, has gone to be with the Lord just a few days ago.

“Before his departure, he had been telling us to keep the vision alive, and the fire burning: that the mantle is with us; the glory is with us while he goes to wait for us to come over when the time is ripe.

“This was a man whose doggedness in the gospel gave him a title, ‘Demon Destroyer’; the man who is best known as a teacher of Divine Nature. He has left his mantle with us to continue where he stopped to move CPM to the next level. He came, he saw, he conquered, and triumphantly he left. Transform triumphantly, our General, till we meet at Jesus’ feet”, Rev. Ezeh stated this in his Facebook page