Buhari, Atiku, Okowa celebrate Abdulsalami at 80, say he’s epitome of unity

President Muhammadu Buhari ,Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has described former military head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar as a great Nigerian patriot and an epitome of unity.

In a statement from the presidency, On behalf of the government and his family, President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm felicitations to Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Head of State and Chairman of the National Peace Committee, on his 80th birthday, June 13, 2022.

The President joins family members, friends and associates of the former Head of State in celebrating the milestone, taking into full cognisance the historic roles he has played in the unity and peace of Nigeria, and in laying the building blocks of democracy.

The President notes the meritorious service of the former Chief of Defence Staff, sacrificing for the country and African continent by participating in peace missions and negotiating for the upholding of democracy across the continent.

President Buhari extols the humility and humanity of the Army General, who chose the noble path by ensuring transition to democratic government in 1999, and midwifed a peaceful handover process in 2015.

On his 80th birthday, the President believes the nation owes Gen. Abubakar debt of gratitude for always putting the interest of the country and its citizens first, and working for the greater good of Nigeria and a better Africa.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continually bless the former Head of State with good health, strength and wisdom.





similarly, In a statement in Abuja to celebrate Abdulsalami on his 80th birthday anniversary, Atiku said the former Head of State demonstrated great patriotism and commitment to unity and democracy by keep faithfully to his transition timetable in 1999.

According to Atiku, Abdulsalami has also committed himself to the promotion of unity and democracy since leaving office by involving himself in peace building efforts in the country.

“As you celebrate your 80th birthday today (Monday), I’m excited to say that my interactions with you have always been fruitful because I see in you a great fountain of inspiration and a reservoir of wisdom and knowledge,” Atiku extolled the general.

The former Vice president also noted that Abdulsalami’s contributions to creating a culture of politics without bitterness will always be appreciated by Nigerians.

“Keeping a promise is one of the greatest signs of a great leader. General Abdulsalami has met that criterion. I’m proud to associate with such a great and patriotic Nigerian. May Allah grant the General more good health and longer life to continue to serve humanity,” the Wazirin Adamawa added.

Also, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), on his 80th birthday.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, said Nigeria benefited immensely from Abubakar’s leadership as he returned the country to democratic rule when he organised the general elections that birthed the fledgling process in 1999.

He commended Abubakar for his consistency in the pursuit of peace and credibility of the electoral process in the country.

Okowa also lauded the former head of state for his obvious patroitism which he exudes by always speaking up on national issues and unrelenting in his service to the country and humanity, adding that Abubakar had faithfully sustained those contributions to the polity.

He described the octogenerian as an epitome of nationalism, selflessness and statesmanship, and prayed that God would raise more persons in Abubakar’s mould in Nigeria’s political and socio-economic firmament

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I felicitate with you, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, on your 80th birth anniversary.

“As a great patriot and elder statesman, you have made significant contributions to the growth and stability of our nation through your selfless service to the country and humanity.

“Your commitment to our peaceful co-existence and laudable initiative which birthed the Fourth Republic remains a momentous period in the history of our nation.

“Even out of office, you have continued to work tirelessly as a trouble-shooter and nation-builder and in promoting unity and peaceful elections through the National Peace Committee.

“As you celebrate your 80th birth anniversary today, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health, greater wisdom, guidance, protection and enduring provisions,” Okowa stated.