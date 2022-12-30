Champion Newspapers Limited
Buhari approves re-appointment of Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye as DG NAFDAC

By BISIRIYU
Prof. Moji Adeyeye
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye as the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

This was contained in an internal memo signed by the Director of Human Resource Management of NAFDAC, Mr. Joseph Aina on Friday, December 30, 2022, titled ‘’Renewal of Appointment of Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye as Director-General of NAFDAC’’.

The appointment took effect from 1st December 2022.

The internal memo sent to the directors of the Agency reads: ‘’I am pleased to inform you that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha CFR, has conveyed the approval of Muhammadu Buhari, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria of the renewal of the appointment of Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, as the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC.

