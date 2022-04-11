Buhari approves NAICOM interim board

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of part-time board of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The appointment is based on the fact that the incumbent board of the commission was constituted for a four-year term with effect from March 8, 2018, and their tenure will expire on March 7, 2022.

Those appointed are Dr Abubakar Sani as chairman. Members are Barrister Robert Ohuoba , Mrs Ijeoma Chinenye Ekeocha and Alhaji Muazu Barau.

Based on the terms of appointment of the chairman and members of the board of the commission as stipulated in Section 3(1) of the NAICOM Act 1997, they are expected to hold office for a period of four years

Dr Sani holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Science, both from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) as well as Honorary Doctorate Degree in Management. He has vast experience in the insurance industry.

Ohuoba is a legal practitioner with more than 20 years of experience while Mrs. Ekeocha holds a Masters’s Degree in Business Administration (Project Management) with strong private sector experience.

