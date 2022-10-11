Budget Defense: All House Committees ‘ll be open to the Public-Reps Spokesman

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs Hon.Benjamin Okezie Kalu has said that every Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly will conduct it’s 2023 Budget defense session with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs of government in full glare of the public.

Kalu gave the assurance at media briefing on Friday at the House Media Centre after the formal presentation of the 2023 Federal Government Budget where he said that the House ‘ll scrutinze the annual appropriation bill presented to a joint sitting of the National Assembly by the President.

President Muhammadu Buhari had during his budget speech said that the total FGN budget estimate for the 2023 fiscal year is N20.51 trillion and the estimate was prepared amidst a very challenging world economy.

He said the the budget was weakend by lingering effects of Covid-19 pandemic, high inflation, high crude oil prices resulting in high cost of premium motor spirit subsidy and spill over of effect of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The budget figure N20.51 trillion as presented by the President was jerked up by N75 billion as against against the N19.67 trillion passed by the House in the Medium. Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper MTEF/FSP submitted to the parliament

Kalu who was fielding questions from newsmen on the budget figure differences said that House ‘ll make sure the the MDAs answer relevant questions on the implementation of the previous and current budget estimates.

He said: “many persons have expressed surprises about the huge figure of the 2023 budget. We ‘ll make sure that we ask the relevant questions on the implementation of the 2022 budget.

“We insisted that the projects in the budget must be done according to national development plans. It is the duty of parliament to determine whether it is proper to raise the figure or not”.

On the defense of the budget by these MDAs at the various parliamentary committees, he said that the scrutiny of the estimate of these government ministries and agencies officials ‘ll be done professionally in the presence of the media and the attentive and curious Nigerian public.

