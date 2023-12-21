Budget defence: Senate orders arrest of CAC Registrar

.As Tinubu seeks confirmation of 11Justices of Supreme Court

Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja.

Senate on Wednesday mandated the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun to compel appearance of the Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, Garba Lawal before it within 24 hours.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa while addressing newsmen expressed dissatisfaction over refusal of the CAC Registrar to appear before the committee despite three invitations.

The Registrar was expected to appear to defend the Commission’s 2024 budget, but some financial discrepancies were spotted by the Committee in the book of accounts submitted to it and needed further explanation, a development that seems to have discouraged the CAC boss from appearing before the Committee.

The four senior officials of the Corporate Affairs Commission having confirmed several letters of invitation by the Clerk of the Senate Committee on Finance could not give reasons for the RG’s absence.

Before Senator Musa’s remark, Ifeanyi Ubah called for punitive measures against the RG to serve as deterrent to others.

Senator Bello Mandiya representing Katsina South Senatorial District expressed frustration at the RG’s disdain for the Committee, wondering what he was hiding that makes him to be scared.

He said: “Thank you Mr Chairman, I am Senator Bello Mandiya representing Katsina South Senatorial District. I think, it’s disrespect by the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission to shun this Committee for the third time.

“Even the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria appears before us to present a budget.

“Who is Registrar General of CAC that cannot appear before us?”

Reacting, Senator Abdul Ningi advised the CAC officials not to come back without the Registrar, urging them to let the CAC face the heat and explain how they spent money in the agency.

Ningi said: “Mr Chairman, it is imperative to understand where they are coming from that this is not the first time they are appearing before the Committee.

“There was a deliberate discussion with you that there was discrepancies in revenue generation and expenditure by the Corporate Affairs Commission and we said, the Registrar General should be here.

“Yet you are here and you probably told him that you can do the job. Even if you can do the job, this job is not for you please. Don’t take the bullet that is meant for him”.

In his ruling after reactions by the Committee members, Sani Musa said: “With all sense of humility, the Corporate Affairs Registrar General has disregarded this Committee.

“Distinguished Colleagues, Corporate Affairs Commission was present when we treated MTEF/FSP and the Director of Finance were here. We saw discrepancies and we told you to go and come back.

“You have your book keepers; you have your records and we asked you to go and tidy up and report back, but you never did.

“I have cause to tell the Secretariat to send you a letter, you appeared here. When you came, you said the Registrar General just fell ill, I excused you expecting you are going to come back with documents requested.

“You know what the financial regulation of this country is. I had cause to tell the Committee Secretariat to write you again and you are here without the RG.

“You are the custodian of finances of the Corporate Affairs Commission and there are discrepancies.

“How many entities are registered in this country. How many? How much were you reporting there and you are treating us with levity.

“I am invoking Section 89(2) mandating the Inspector General of Police to compel appearance of the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission before the Senate Committee on Finance within 24 hours.

Tinubu seeks confirmation of 11Justices of Supreme Court

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has sought Senate’s approval to screen and confirm the nomination of 11Justices of the Supreme Court.

The request is contained in a letter sent to the Senate and read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio at the commencement of plenary session on Wednesday

The request according to President Tinubu is Pursuant to sections 231 sub 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended .

The Justices as nominated by President Tinubu are Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah, Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris, Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur, Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar, Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa, Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme, Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya,.Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein, Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru