BUA Group Reacts To Fire Incident At Sokoto Diesel Depot

BUA group have reacted to the fire incident that occurred at the company’s sokoto diesel depot which claimed the lives of three workers as we regretted the loss

In a statement made available to newsmen, the company confirmed the incident while explaining that the plant and equipment were not affected due to the timely intervention of emergency management and mitigation services.

Read full statement below

We wish to use this medium to inform the public of an isolated fire incident which occurred at a diesel storage tank farm situated in the vicinity of one of our factories in Sokoto. This incident occurred whilst routine maintenance work was ongoing on one of the storage tanks by a third-party contractor.

Immediately the incident occurred, our emergency management and mitigation services were alerted, and a swift response activated, which prevented any escalation of the incident or damage to our main plant and equipment. We are however able to confirm the regrettable loss of 3 workers of the third-party contractor, who were in the immediate area of the incident.

Whilst we are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire outbreak at the depot which had adequate safety and control mechanisms in place, members of the Federal Fire Service, State Fire Service, and our Fire department are working together to put the incident under total control.