BUA Group lays foundation for N1bn Students Centre in UNIZIK

The BUA Foundation on Tuesday performed the official foundation laying ceremony for the building of the N1 billion students centre at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka in Anambra.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Uboh Udoh, the Managing Director, the Abdul-Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), said that a total of six universities, one from each of the six zones of the country would benefit from the gesture.

Udoh who described the edifice as both magnificent and unique, said the architectural design was the first of its kind in Nigeria.

He said the group considered universities’ ranking, accessibility and other factors before the selection of each of the benefitting institution.

”About 30 tertiary institutions in Nigeria have already benefitted from the education intervention of the BUA group, the initiative is aimed at enhancing our socio-economic development,” he said.

Prof. Charles Esimone, the Vice Chancellor, UNIZIK said that words cannot describe the joy of the institution over the project.

“We appreciate the BUA group for the choice of UNIZIK for this project. I know the process for the selection was tough, but thank God we made, ” he said.

Esimone advised the students on the need for excellence, saying that it was the excellent performance of the institution that attracted the project.

Mr Okey Ezeobi, an architect who designed the building said it had the numerous components.

“The Students Centre has 1,000 seating capacity suspended Arts Theatre, Orientation Centre, Office of Dean Students Affairs, Offices for Students Union Government officials, Further Help Centre for Students, facilities for Indoor sports among others,“ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that newly elected president of UNIZIK Students’ Union Government and his executive members, students and lecturers attended the event.(NAN)