BUA cement begins distribution of 1,000 desks, worth N32m to schools in Sokoto state

One of Africa’s leading cement giants, BUA Cement Plc, has begun distributing 1,000 three-seater desks worth N32 million to schools across Sokoto State. The donation is part of the company’s commitment to supporting its host community.

In his remarks during the distribution to one of the schools, Alhaji Sada Sulaiman, Head of Administration and Human Resources, BUA Cement disclosed that 13 schools including BUA host community schools and others within the State are to benefit from the gesture.

According to Sulaiman, “This will benefit some public and Islamiyya schools including Assasul Islam Arkilla, Ma’ahadu Abdullahi Nakasari, and Madarasatul Anas Bin Malik Bado. “Also included are, Sultan Atiku Secondary school, Gidan Salanke Primary school, Marafa Danbaba Nizamiyya, Wamakko Model Primary school, Aishatu Ummul Muminina Arkilla, Kaurar Kimba model Primary school, Asare primary school, Wajeke Primary school, Gwuiwa model Primary school and BUA Cement school,” he said.

On his part, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Yusuf, Director of Administration and Sales, BUA Cement said that the initiative is to appreciate the Sokoto State government’s policy for declaring a state of emergency on education.

“We are truly part and partners in ensuring the success of government policies and programmes. We are distributing no fewer than 1,000 three-seater desks, worth N32 million, to sustain a conducive learning environment for our pupils.

“As such, I urge benefiting schools to put the gesture into good use to enable the success of the said target,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Abubakar Chika, Secretary, of the Wamakko local government area, appreciated BUA Cement plc for the donation and described the gesture as a wake-up call to all industries and business communities across the state.