British govt expresses commitment to support MNJTF in tackling security challenges in  Lake Chad region

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The United Kingdom (UK) has expressed its commitment to support the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in tackling security challenges facing the Lake Chad region.

The British Defence Advisor for Nigeria, Brigadier General Matt Munro, who disclosed this on Monday during a visit to the Headquarters MNJTF underscored Britain’s resolve to enhance its strategic partnership with the multinational coalition,.

General Munro expressed optimism for the future, expressing confidence that the UK’s backing will facilitate pivotal advancements for the MNJTF, ranging from meticulous planning to proficient execution of operations.

He said the crucial role the task force played in ensuring regional security and stability of the region cannot be over emphased, stressing that the commitment is expected to significantly boost the operational capacity of the MNJTF.

Responding, the Force Commander, Major General Gold Chibuisi, who was represented by the Deputy Force Commander, Brigadier-General Assoulai Blama, expressed gratitude to the British government for the support it has been receiving through the Cell for Coordination and Liaison to MNJTF, a key conduit for the strategic partnership.

The Deputy Force Commander also lauded the British government’s unwavering support, stating it exemplifies international cooperation in fostering world peace.

