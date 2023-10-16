Champion Newspapers Limited
British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, HE Jonny Baxter hosted delegates from NASFAT in Lagos

Standing from left, Nasfat Legal Officer, Barrister Aisha, Nasfat Coordinator for the End Violence Against Children, Women and Girls Initiative, Alhaja Ganiyat Babalola; the British Deputy High Commissioner, HE Jonny Baxter.  Nasfat Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike and Nasfat National Project Secretary, Engr Kamar Adewuyi during the hosting of the delegates from  NASFAT  by the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, HE Jonny Baxter, at his residence in Lagos on  October 10, 2023.

