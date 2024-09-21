Champion Newspapers Limited
Bright Chimeze Foundation Community outreach on nurturing potential fostering growth held in Lagos

Chief Executive Bright Chimeze Foundation, MD./CEO Brit Properties Nigeria Limited, Dr Bright Chimeze (middle) with the workers pose with the Beneficiaries (Children), during the Community outreach on Nurturing Potential Fostering Growth held at  Igboye  Community Epe in Lagos. on 20/9/2024 ...PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Wisdom Ezechukwu, Mrs. Gloria Johnson, Chief Executive Bright Chimeze Foundation, MD./CEO Brit Properties Nigeria Limited, Dr. Bright Chimeze and  Oluwasade Seyi.

MD/CEO Brit Properties Nigeria Limited, Dr. Bright Chimeze (right) presenting food items to a disabled.

Health workers check people’s blood pressure.

Dr. Bright Chimeze (right) presented drugs to some of the beneficiaries.

Dr Bright Chimeze (middle) poses with Children beneficiary.

Health workers at the stand, where the drugs were displayed.

Health Works attending to the participants, during the Community Outreach on Nurturing Potential Fostering Growth, held at  Igboye  Community Epe in Lagos on 20/9/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

1 of 510