Breast Cancer: Reasons for Awareness ,Causes and Preventive Tips

Chinwe Odita

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast Cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide. October was made Breast Cancer Awareness Annual Campaign Month, to get as many people as possible involved in raising awareness and funds to help support life-saving research and life-changing support.

The theme for this year, 2023 awareness is “Thrive 365”.

In the western world lots of folks are wearing pink ribbons to identify with the breast cancer awareness campaign. The focus is on promoting awareness of the disease, along with the stories of survivors and those who lost the battle.

The breast cancer symbol is a pink ribbon crossed to form an oval shape. Not many people know the origin of this symbol for breast cancer. The ribbon signifies the promise Komen founder, Nancy G. Brinker made to her dying sister Susan G.Brinker, to do what she could to end breast cancer.

In Nigeria, awareness for breast cancer has spread appreciably since the disease gained inroad into the country. According to research done by some scholars, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the country among women, followed by cervical cancer. In Nigeria, cancer causes more than 70000 deaths per year (28,414) males and (41,913) females.

According to the study, the burden of breast cancer is rising in Nigeria. The international Agency Research on Cancer recorded 28380 new breast cancer cases in Nigeria in 2020, representing 22.7% of new cancers and accounting for the highest proportion of all cancer types.

The Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) is at the forefront of providing cancer education and advocacy support to women in need.

The organization offers support to women (especially indigent women who have no means to help themselves while battling with breast cancer. They have offices at Akure and Owerri.

Breast cancer can be contained by spreading awareness and advocating for mammogram tests because early detection saves lives.

By the way, breast cancer is not only a female thing, men can get breast cancers too. Studies show that about 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man.

Breast Cancer and indeed most other types of cancers can be prevented by doing the following:

1) keep a healthy weight

2)Be physically active

3) choose not to drink alcohol or drink it in moderation.

4) Ask your doctor about the risks of oral contraceptives and find out if they are right for you, before taking them.

5) If you have a family history of breast cancer, talk to your doctor about other ways to lower your risk. Angelina Jolie, the famous Hollywood actress had to do double mastectomy( surgical removal of her breasts) because her family had a history of breast cancer. As at the time she did that, there was no sign of cancer in her but she didn’t want to take chances.

There are certain things that can cause breast cancer. Some women have inherited changes(mutations) to certain genes, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 and they are at higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

Also reproductive history like starting menstrual periods before age 12 and starting menopause after age 55 expose women to hormones longer. This raises their risk of getting breast cancer.

Having breast cancer is not necessarily a death sentence. With greater awareness, more women especially in urban cities are getting checks. Early detection improves chances of surviving breast cancer.

There are treatments which have worked for some survivors. Surgery where the doctor cuts out the cancer is one option.

Chemotherapy is another option though the effects can be adverse.

Hormonal therapy is another option. This treatment blocks cancer cells from getting the hormones they need to grow.

Then there is the Biological therapy and Radiation therapy.

Biological therapy uses ones body’ s own power to treat cancer.

This October, we encourage all to spare some thoughts for cancer victims and celebrate survivors. We all know someone who has died from cancer or the one that survived it. Share the stories of survivors and offer support to those undergoing treatment.

Most importantly, spread awareness that early detection can save lives.