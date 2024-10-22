Breast cancer foundation laments low survival rate of patients in Nigeria

Pink Africa Foundation says the survival rate of patients with breast cancer in Nigeria is still low due to late detection and poor awareness.

Mr. Victor Ekpo, the Executive Director of the Foundation said this on Monday in Calabar during an awareness walk.

The walk was organized by Pink Africa Foundation in partnership with Asi Ukpo Cancer Centre and Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) and others to raise awareness on the disease.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the month of October also known as the “Pink Month” is a month set aside for global effort to raise awareness on breast cancer and how early detection could save lives.

The executive director said beyond Cross River, the foundation was also having the Go Pink Day commemoration in several African countries in collaboration with medical institutions with the aim of putting an end to the scourge of cancer.

“We want a situation where a woman notices a change on her breast and immediately reports to a hospital because she suspects something is wrong and not stay at home to treat it in whatever way she likes.

“Also, we hope to screen 1,000 women, not just for breast cancer but also for cervical cancer, prostate cancer for the men, the Human Immuno Virus (HIV), hepatitis and also give opportunities for free medical consultations.

“Anyone we observe with issues that look like breast cancer will be referred to the hospitals that partner with us at a discounted rate, while we will be treating women with observable lumps on their breasts free of charge,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Minika Hogan-Okon, the President of MWAN, Cross River chapter said breast cancer was curable when discovered early.

According to him, doctors cannot do magic when cases are presented late.

She called on all those who had a family history of cancer to be vigilant by carrying out constant breasts examination rather than saying “it is not my portion’’ which won’t solve the problem.

Similarly, Mr Yegwa Ukpo, the Executive Director of Asi Ukpo Cancer Centre Calabar, said cancer was gradually becoming a national emergency in the nation and need to be tackled.

He decried the dearth of cancer centres in the nation, cultural stigma and the cost of cancer treatment which was beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians.

“I urge the Federal Government to strengthen institutions like the National Health Insurance Authority, (NHIA), and Cancer Health Fund (CHF) among others.

“This will assist Nigerians in financing treatment, on our part, we run a Cancer Assist Foundation (ACAF) to assist,” Ukpo said.

Also speaking, Mrs Edema Irom, the Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state, said that the walk was purely for advocacy and sensitisation.

Irom said that the ministry would ensure the message was stepped-down to the rural areas.